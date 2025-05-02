Saif Ali Khan had to apologize to son Taimur after he made him watch Adipurush; what happened next will leave you in splits

The 2023 movie Adipurush starred Saif Ali Khan in the role of Ravana. The film wasn’t received well by the audience and suffered at the box office. Saif recently revealed that he made his son, Taimur Ali Khan, watch the mythological film. He had to apologize to the little one, whose reaction will leave you in splits.

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, who were recently seen in Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, had a fun interaction with each other for Netflix India. The latter asked his co-star if his kids had watched his movies and what their reaction was. In response, Saif shared that since he had played different characters, including villains, Taimur asked him, ‘Are you a good guy or a bad guy?’

The Race actor then revealed that he showed his son Adipurush recently. He mentioned that Taimur started giving him a look after some time. “So I said, ‘Ya, sorry.’ He said, ‘It’s okay.’ He forgave me,” Saif shared with a laugh.

During the same conversation, Jaideep Ahlawat recalled his meeting with Taimur during the shooting of Jaane Jaan. He said that the little boy greeted him nicely. When told that Jaideep was the ‘main man’ in the movie, Taimur asked him, “Are you the producer also?” The actor was left amazed and wondered where it came from.

In Jaane Jaan, Jaideep Ahlawat starred alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma.

Meanwhile, Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins was released on Netflix on April 25, 2025. Alongside Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor also played pivotal roles.

The official synopsis on the streaming platform of the film stated, “In this high-octane battle of wits and wills, ingenious con artist Rehan devises a diamond heist while trying to outsmart Rajan, his sadistic adversary.”

The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal and produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Marflix Pictures. A sequel to Jewel Thief titled The Heist Continues has already been confirmed at the end of the first part.

