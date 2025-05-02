Retro Day 1 India Gross Box Office: Suriya's movie collects very good Rs 22.5 crore; 2nd biggest opener for actor after Kanguva

Like a storm rolling in with unstoppable force, Tamil Superstar Suriya Sivakumar's return to the big screen with Retro on May 1st made waves. Even amid a sea of major releases, the gangster drama launched with impressive numbers, earning Rs 23 crore on its first day. Thus, it became Suriya's second-biggest opening after Kanguva.

The Karthik Subbaraj directorial had a strong start in Tamil Nadu, where it grossed Rs 14 crore. The Telugu states, particularly Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, also contributed Rs 3 crore, despite the competition from Nani’s Hit 3. Kerala and Karnataka followed suit, with both states pulling in Rs 2.5 crore each. Suriya's reach is usually not as great in the rest of India, which contributed Rs 0.5 crore, bringing the total to Rs 22.5 crore.

The following is a breakdown of Retro's first-day box office receipts by area:



Day Gross box office collection Tamil Nadu Rs 14 crore APTS Rs 3 crore Kerala Rs 2.5 crore Karnataka Rs 2.5 crore ROI Rs 0.5 crore Total Rs 22.5 crore

Despite mixed talk from other states, Retro has created a strong impression on its first day of release. Even though it is up against intense competition from Nani's Hit 3, Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, and the Tamil comedy-drama Family Tourist, the numbers are impressive. The movie's early success has excited fans because it has already garnered favorable reviews and a lot of word-of-mouth in Tamil Nadu.

As the weekend gets underway, Retro will likely make more than Rs 50 crore on its first weekend if the trend keeps up. With its compelling story and solid performances, Retro might become one of the most successful films of the season. Suriya’s star power is only growing stronger, if we have to say.

Let’s see how the rest of the weekend unfolds for this highly anticipated movie.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

