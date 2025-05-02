Kareena Kapoor Khan serves Maharani look in Rs 26,500 french chiffon saree at WAVES 2025

Kareena Kapoor has a knack for driving everyone crazy when it comes to making an appearance. At the ongoing WAVES Summit 2025, the actress gave a fresh and elegant touch to her look as she donned a French chiffon saree. It’s something we would love to wear on special occasions. Let's take a look at her ensemble and how she styled it!

For the star-studded gathering, Kareena Kapoor decided to channel romantic vibes as she got dressed in a French chiffon saree that costs Rs 26,500. The actress’s saree looked beautiful with the sheer fabric and floral prints in the shades of orange, yellow, beige, and black against the royal blue backdrop. Draped traditionally, the saree rested elegantly on her shoulder, with one side secured to the blouse and the other gracefully falling on her arms.

Striking a lovely balance between old-school and modern edge, Bebo decided to style her royal blue saree with a plain blouse with a sleeveless and deep V-neckline design. This style instantly makes us grab for such a stunning piece to enhance our saree collection.

Not overwhelming it with her styling, the actress chose a minimal yet impactful approach as she donned statement pearl stud earrings, an analogue watch, and a ring. Her half-hairstyle with front strands secured back was perfectly placed, letting the ends fall below her shoulder.

For the makeup, the Crew actress gave a dewy finish to her skin. It looked flawless and radiant with the natural base. Focusing on her eyes, she added a dramatic touch with the eyeliner, kajal, and brown-toned eyeshadow. With her perfectly defined brows and blush cheekbones, the actress gave a youthful touch to her appearance. Lastly, she covered her lips with gloss nude-shade lipstick.

With this minimally elegant look, Kareena Kapoor didn’t just attend the event but owned it! If you’re in the mood to channel a romantic and sophisticated look, then this French chiffon saree would be the finest choice. Don’t forget to take styling tips.

