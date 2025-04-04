Manoj Kumar Passes Away: Did you know the veteran actor helped Dharmendra financially and managed their expenses by working as a ghostwriter?

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of an individual's death.

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar breathed his last today (April 4) at the age of 87 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Condolences are pouring in from all corners of the country. He was not just a legendary actor but also one of the kindest stars of the country. He even helped Dharmendra financially during their struggling days and managed their expenses by working as a ghostwriter.

Advertisement

As per a report in News18, when Dharmendra was struggling to make a mark in Mumbai after his initial film offer fell through, he met with an aspiring actor, Manoj Kumar. Both were going through similar challenges, leading to a strong friendship.

They even became roommates during their early days in Mumbai. To sustain themselves, Manoj Kumar took on ghostwriting gigs to cover their expenses.

At one point, Dharmendra considered leaving his dreams and heading back to Punjab. However, Manoj Kumar stepped in and encouraged him to persist. In 1960, Manoj Kumar landed a role in Kaanch Ki Gudia. Realizing that financial stability was around the corner, he convinced Dharmendra to stay in Mumbai for just one more month.

Well, that one decision changed everything. Within a week, Dharmendra got his big break with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, which marked the beginning of his journey in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar passed away at 87 on the morning of April 4 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. According to news agency ANI, his final rites will take place on April 5, 2025.

Advertisement

Along with Bollywood celebrities mourning his loss, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute with a heartfelt message and shared throwback pictures in remembrance of the legendary actor.

ALSO READ: Manoj Kumar Passes Away: Raveena Tandon honors him with his 3 'favorite' things, reveals he launched her father in the industry