Build Up: Vocal survival show reveals faces of 40 contestants; Boys Planet participants, AB6IX members, more to compete

Build Up is a much-awaited vocal survival show which will feature multiple K-pop group members from various teams like CIX, AB6IX, WEi and A.C.E., BDC, VANNER, UP10TION, JUST B, KNK, ONE PACT and Newkidd and many more. 40 contestants from various fields of the entertainment industry including idols, soloists, models, trainees and more have been confirmed to be taking part in the show.

Build Up contestants: PENTAGON, Boys Planet, AB6IX, UP10TION, M.O.N.T, A.C.E members and many more

Build Up will be premiering soon and Mnet has revealed all the 40 participants who compete in the vocal survival show. the contestants are divided into 4 groups: Unique Voice, Soul Voice, Power Voice and All Round Voice.

Unique Voice

Musical actor Kim Seo Hyung

Boys Planet contestant Wumuti

UP10TION’s Lee Hwan Hee

Singer-songwriter Taewoo

Lee Kwang Suk

AB6IX’s Jeon Woong

UP10TION’s Sunyoul

Musical actor Hong Sung Won

Kang Ha Yoon

Solo artist Neon

Trainee Kwon Eui Bin

Soul Voice

ONE PACT’s Jay Chang

NewKidd’s Lee Min Wook

WEi’s Kang Seok Hwa

Ma Jae Kyung

Singer-songwriter Jung Soo Min

A.C.E’s Lee Dong Hun

JUST B’s Bain

Musical actor Kim Sung Jung

Trainee Park Joo Hee

Singer-songwriter Lim Sang Hyun

Power Voice

Kim Min Seo

Solo artist Park Jae Up (Jaeup)

Musical actor Choi Ha Ram

Singer-songwriter Lim Joon Hyeok

FAVE1’s Hyukjin

Musical actor Jo Hwan Ji

Yoon In Hwan

All Round Voice

PENTAGON’s Yeowon

CIX’s Seunghoon

M.O.N.T’s Bitsaeon

VANNER’s Taehwan

Solo artist Hong Seong Joon

Jang In Tae

Trainee Jang Yoon Seo

JUST B’s Lee Geon Woo (Geonu)

Solo artist Choi Su Hwan

KNK’s Jeong Inseong

Solo artist Hwang In Hyuk

Trainee Ji Yeon Woo

Advertisement

Build Up: Host and judges

Model and actor Lee Da Hee will be hosting the show. She has previously hosted for Queendom in 2019 and Road to Kingdom in 2022. Lee Da Hee has also been hosting the dating show Single's Inferno. She made her debut in 2004 with the drama Into the Storm. Lee Da Hee has also starred in dramas like I Hear Your Voice, Search W.W.W, the Island series and many more. Her upcoming project S Line is a mystery thriller with a unique plot surrounding sexuality.

Various popular artists will be judging these 40 contestants. Lee Seok Hoon, Baekho, BTOB’s Eunkwang, MAMAMOO’s Solar, Red Velvet’s Wendy, and Kim Jae Hwan will take part as judges on Build Up.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan takes on special judge role in vocal boy group survival show Build Up; Deets inside