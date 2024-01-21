Build Up: Vocal survival show reveals faces of 40 contestants; Boys Planet participants, AB6IX members, more to compete
Build Up is an upcoming vocal survival show for which members of PENTAGON, AB6IX, Boys Planet contestants and more will be competing. Here is a look at the judges and participants.
Build Up is a much-awaited vocal survival show which will feature multiple K-pop group members from various teams like CIX, AB6IX, WEi and A.C.E., BDC, VANNER, UP10TION, JUST B, KNK, ONE PACT and Newkidd and many more. 40 contestants from various fields of the entertainment industry including idols, soloists, models, trainees and more have been confirmed to be taking part in the show.
Build Up contestants: PENTAGON, Boys Planet, AB6IX, UP10TION, M.O.N.T, A.C.E members and many more
Build Up will be premiering soon and Mnet has revealed all the 40 participants who compete in the vocal survival show. the contestants are divided into 4 groups: Unique Voice, Soul Voice, Power Voice and All Round Voice.
Unique Voice
- Musical actor Kim Seo Hyung
- Boys Planet contestant Wumuti
- UP10TION’s Lee Hwan Hee
- Singer-songwriter Taewoo
- Lee Kwang Suk
- AB6IX’s Jeon Woong
- UP10TION’s Sunyoul
- Musical actor Hong Sung Won
- Kang Ha Yoon
- Solo artist Neon
- Trainee Kwon Eui Bin
Soul Voice
- ONE PACT’s Jay Chang
- NewKidd’s Lee Min Wook
- WEi’s Kang Seok Hwa
- Ma Jae Kyung
- Singer-songwriter Jung Soo Min
- A.C.E’s Lee Dong Hun
- JUST B’s Bain
- Musical actor Kim Sung Jung
- Trainee Park Joo Hee
- Singer-songwriter Lim Sang Hyun
Power Voice
- Kim Min Seo
- Solo artist Park Jae Up (Jaeup)
- Musical actor Choi Ha Ram
- Singer-songwriter Lim Joon Hyeok
- FAVE1’s Hyukjin
- Musical actor Jo Hwan Ji
- Yoon In Hwan
All Round Voice
- PENTAGON’s Yeowon
- CIX’s Seunghoon
- M.O.N.T’s Bitsaeon
- VANNER’s Taehwan
- Solo artist Hong Seong Joon
- Jang In Tae
- Trainee Jang Yoon Seo
- JUST B’s Lee Geon Woo (Geonu)
- Solo artist Choi Su Hwan
- KNK’s Jeong Inseong
- Solo artist Hwang In Hyuk
- Trainee Ji Yeon Woo
Build Up: Host and judges
Model and actor Lee Da Hee will be hosting the show. She has previously hosted for Queendom in 2019 and Road to Kingdom in 2022. Lee Da Hee has also been hosting the dating show Single's Inferno. She made her debut in 2004 with the drama Into the Storm. Lee Da Hee has also starred in dramas like I Hear Your Voice, Search W.W.W, the Island series and many more. Her upcoming project S Line is a mystery thriller with a unique plot surrounding sexuality.
Various popular artists will be judging these 40 contestants. Lee Seok Hoon, Baekho, BTOB’s Eunkwang, MAMAMOO’s Solar, Red Velvet’s Wendy, and Kim Jae Hwan will take part as judges on Build Up.
