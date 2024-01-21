Build Up: Vocal survival show reveals faces of 40 contestants; Boys Planet participants, AB6IX members, more to compete

Build Up is an upcoming vocal survival show for which members of PENTAGON, AB6IX, Boys Planet contestants and more will be competing. Here is a look at the judges and participants.

By Moumita Chakraborty
Published on Jan 21, 2024  |  08:48 PM IST |  8.6K
PENTAGON's Yeo One, AB6IX's Jeon Woong, ONE PACT’s Jay Chang: Mnet
PENTAGON's Yeo One, AB6IX's Jeon Woong, ONE PACT’s Jay Chang: Mnet

Build Up is a much-awaited vocal survival show which will feature multiple K-pop group members from various teams like CIX, AB6IX, WEi and  A.C.E.,  BDC, VANNER, UP10TION, JUST B, KNK, ONE PACT and Newkidd and many more. 40 contestants from various fields of the entertainment industry including idols, soloists, models, trainees and more have been confirmed to be taking part in the show. 

Build Up contestants: PENTAGON, Boys Planet, AB6IX, UP10TION, M.O.N.T, A.C.E members and many more

Build Up will be premiering soon and Mnet has revealed all the 40 participants who compete in the vocal survival show. the contestants are divided into 4 groups: Unique Voice, Soul Voice, Power Voice and All Round Voice. 


Unique Voice

  • Musical actor Kim Seo Hyung
  • Boys Planet contestant Wumuti 
  • UP10TION’s Lee Hwan Hee
  • Singer-songwriter Taewoo
  • Lee Kwang Suk
  • AB6IX’s Jeon Woong
  • UP10TION’s Sunyoul
  • Musical actor Hong Sung Won
  • Kang Ha Yoon
  • Solo artist Neon
  • Trainee Kwon Eui Bin

Soul Voice

  • ONE PACT’s Jay Chang
  • NewKidd’s Lee Min Wook
  • WEi’s Kang Seok Hwa
  • Ma Jae Kyung
  • Singer-songwriter Jung Soo Min
  • A.C.E’s Lee Dong Hun
  • JUST B’s Bain
  • Musical actor Kim Sung Jung
  • Trainee Park Joo Hee
  • Singer-songwriter Lim Sang Hyun

Power Voice

  • Kim Min Seo
  • Solo artist Park Jae Up (Jaeup)
  • Musical actor Choi Ha Ram
  • Singer-songwriter Lim Joon Hyeok
  • FAVE1’s Hyukjin
  • Musical actor Jo Hwan Ji
  • Yoon In Hwan

All Round Voice

  • PENTAGON’s Yeowon
  • CIX’s Seunghoon
  • M.O.N.T’s Bitsaeon
  • VANNER’s Taehwan
  • Solo artist Hong Seong Joon
  • Jang In Tae
  • Trainee Jang Yoon Seo
  • JUST B’s Lee Geon Woo (Geonu)
  • Solo artist Choi Su Hwan
  • KNK’s Jeong Inseong
  • Solo artist Hwang In Hyuk
  • Trainee Ji Yeon Woo

Related Stories

korean
Alienoid 2 belatedly reveals part 1 actor Ji Gun Woo's death in closing credits
korean
Lee Sun Kyun's case initiated for formal investigation by South Korean Police

Advertisement


Build Up: Host and judges 

Model and actor Lee Da Hee will be hosting the show. She has previously hosted for Queendom in 2019 and Road to Kingdom in 2022. Lee Da Hee has also been hosting the dating show Single's Inferno. She made her debut in 2004 with the drama Into the Storm. Lee Da Hee has also starred in dramas like I Hear Your Voice, Search W.W.W, the Island series and many more. Her upcoming project S Line is a mystery thriller with a unique plot surrounding sexuality. 

Various popular artists will be judging these 40 contestants. Lee Seok Hoon, Baekho, BTOB’s Eunkwang, MAMAMOO’s Solar, Red Velvet’s Wendy, and Kim Jae Hwan will take part as judges on Build Up. 

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan takes on special judge role in vocal boy group survival show Build Up; Deets inside

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moumita Chakraborty

Moumita Chakraborty did her Master of Arts in Mass Communication and has been writing professionally since 2022. She is a

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors
Latest Movies: Creed III
Upcoming Movies: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...

Read more

Movie

The Crown Season 6

The Crown Season 6
Drama, Biography, History

The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...

Read more

Latest Articles