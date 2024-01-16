SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan takes on special judge role in vocal boy group survival show Build Up; Deets inside

Seungkwan, renowned for his exceptional vocals in SEVENTEEN, is gearing up for a role as a special judge in Mnet's upcoming series Build Up, a vocal boy group survival. The premiere is set for January 26 at 10:10 PM KST, simulcast on Mnet and tvN.

Seungkwan, renowned for his exceptional vocal prowess in SEVENTEEN is set to take on the role of a special judge in Mnet's latest endeavor, Build Up, a vocal boy group survival show. This innovative program aims to curate members for a distinctive four-person vocal boy group through a rigorous and competitive process.

Scheduled for its premiere on January 26 at 10:10 PM KST, the show will simultaneously broadcast on Mnet and tvN, promising a wide-reaching audience. The distinguished panel of judges features prominent figures in the industry, including SG Wannabe's Lee Suk Hoon, BTOB's Eunkwang, Red Velvet's Wendy, MAMAMOO's Solar, Baekho, and Kim Jae Hwan. The program will be expertly hosted by the talented actress Lee Da Hee.

Build Up focuses on selecting members for the vocal boy group, showcasing a lineup of contestants such as PENTAGON's Yeo One, CIX's Seunghoon, UP10TION's Sunyoul, and former Boys Planet participant J.Chang. As these participants navigate through diverse challenges, Seungkwan's role as a special judge brings a heightened level of expertise, enhancing the competitive dynamics of Build Up.

Seungkwan’s latest activities

On January 13, the renowned K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN arrived in Bulacan, Philippines, for their highly anticipated concerts as part of the 2023-2024 tour titled FOLLOW. The first concert at the Philippine Sports Stadium set the stage ablaze with electrifying performances. However, concerns arose when member Seungkwan, displaying signs of exhaustion from the soundcheck rehearsal, had to leave the concert midway due to health issues.

Fans, attentive to Seungkwan's condition, expressed worries about the toll of demanding schedules on K-pop artists' health. Unfortunately, Seungkwan's fatigue persisted, prompting fellow member Hoshi to announce his absence for the remainder of the concert. This incident shed light on the challenges faced by K-pop idols and emphasized the importance of prioritizing health amidst rigorous tour schedules.

