PENTAGON, AB6IX, CIX, A.C.E and more to join for upcoming vocal survival show Build Up with MC Lee Da Hee

PRNTAGON's Yeo One and members from various K-pop groups including CIX, AB6IX, WEi, A.C.E. and more were reported to be appearing in the upcoming survival show Build Up. Actress and model Lee Da Hee will be hosting the television show.

Build Up is Mnet's upcoming vocal survival show which will feature multiple K-pop group members from various teams like CIX, AB6IX, WEi and A.C.E., according to reports. BDC, VANNER, UP10TION, JUST B, KNK, ONE PACT and Newkidd members were also reported to take part in the show. There would be approximately contestants from various fields of the entertainment industry including idols, soloists, models, trainees and more. As reported by Star News, PENTAGON's Yeo One would be starring in the survival show.

Model and actor Lee Da Hee will be hosting the show. She has previously hosted for Queendom in 2019 and Road to Kingdom in 2022. Lee Da Hee has also been hosting the dating show Single's Inferno. She would also be appearing in the Single's Inferno Season 3. She made her debut in 2004 with the drama Into the Storm. Lee Da Hee has also starred in dramas like I Hear Your Voice, Search W.W.W, the Island series and many more. Her upcoming project S Line is a mystery thriller with a unique plot surrounding sexuality.

More about PENTAGON's Yeo One

PENTAGON member Yeo One parted ways with CUBE Entertainment on October 9, 2023. The group had debuted in 2016 under the agency but members Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok decided to depart from the company. Yeo One wrote a heartwarming letter shutting down rumors of disbandment. The idol wrote that it had been 10 years since he had been a part of the agency and thanked them for helping him develop and grow despite his shortcomings. Hongseok also parted ways on November 6.

The member had also been a part of Road to Kingdom.

