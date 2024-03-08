Business Proposal, Hello My Twenties, and more; pick your favorite K-drama with best sis-mance

K-dramas are known for their bromance whereas female friendships or sis-mances are often overlooked. This Women's Day pick your K-drama sis-mance from Business Proposal to Hello My Twenties.

By Pratyusha Dash
Updated on Mar 08, 2024  |  06:16 PM IST |  7.8K
Business Proposal (Image Credits- SBS TV); Hello, My Twenties (Image Credits- JTBC)
Business Proposal (Image Credits- SBS TV); Hello, My Twenties (Image Credits- JTBC)

When life feels heavy, having a strong support system, whether from family or friends, brings comfort. In K-dramas, it's heartening to witness the female lead supported by her close friends, working through life's challenges together. It's like receiving a dose of comfort by watching their camaraderie and problem-solving skills in action. 

These groups of female friends often radiate exceptional chemistry, effortlessly bouncing energy off each other. Whether it's a duo, trio, or even larger groups of female friendships, their dynamic interactions have entertained audiences, eliciting laughter and tears while creating deep connections. Through their journeys, we find ourselves laughing, crying, and relating to them on multiple levels, forging an emotional bond that transcends the screen.

K-dramas like Business Proposal, Hello My Twenties! Because This Is My First Life, and others beautifully showcase the strength of female friendships. It's particularly gratifying to witness the female lead being uplifted by her gal pals, a central focus of these K-dramas. Whether initially strong and confident or growing into it by the end, every female character embodies the essence of emotional support, portraying female friendships in their purest, most authentic form.

Related Stories

Oh Jung Se set to make cameo in Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won’s upcoming drama Queen of Tears
korean
Oh Jung Se set to make cameo in Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won’s upcoming drama Queen of Tears
Best women-centric K-dramas to watch; The Glory, Little Women, and more
korean
Best women-centric K-dramas to watch; The Glory, Little Women, and more

On this women’s day: from Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo to Search: WWW and more, pick your most favorite K-drama portraying female friendships or sis-mances from the poll below!

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Women’s Day 2024: The Glory, Little Women, Be Melodramatic and more; top 5 best female centric K-dramas

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Pratyusha Dash

Pratyusha Dash is an English Literature Graduate from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies with a deep passion for Korean

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles