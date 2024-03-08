Business Proposal, Hello My Twenties, and more; pick your favorite K-drama with best sis-mance

When life feels heavy, having a strong support system, whether from family or friends, brings comfort. In K-dramas, it's heartening to witness the female lead supported by her close friends, working through life's challenges together. It's like receiving a dose of comfort by watching their camaraderie and problem-solving skills in action.

These groups of female friends often radiate exceptional chemistry, effortlessly bouncing energy off each other. Whether it's a duo, trio, or even larger groups of female friendships, their dynamic interactions have entertained audiences, eliciting laughter and tears while creating deep connections. Through their journeys, we find ourselves laughing, crying, and relating to them on multiple levels, forging an emotional bond that transcends the screen.

K-dramas like Business Proposal, Hello My Twenties! Because This Is My First Life, and others beautifully showcase the strength of female friendships. It's particularly gratifying to witness the female lead being uplifted by her gal pals, a central focus of these K-dramas. Whether initially strong and confident or growing into it by the end, every female character embodies the essence of emotional support, portraying female friendships in their purest, most authentic form.

On this women’s day: from Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo to Search: WWW and more, pick your most favorite K-drama portraying female friendships or sis-mances from the poll below!

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Women’s Day 2024: The Glory, Little Women, Be Melodramatic and more; top 5 best female centric K-dramas