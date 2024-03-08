Women’s Day 2024: The Glory, Little Women, Be Melodramatic and more; top 5 best female centric K-dramas

Within the South Korean entertainment scene, numerous female-centric K-dramas have emerged. The industry showcases an array of unique genres, infusing even the most conventional plots with its own distinct twists. Alongside this creativity, there's a concerted effort to give women the recognition and representation they deserve, ensuring their narratives are valued and prominent.

K-dramaland presents us with female characters we can truly admire: resilient and strong, intelligent women who excel in their fields and defy traditional notions of femininity. These are women who uplift and support each other, setting inspiring examples. As we celebrate Women's Day and honor the incredible women in our lives, let's also acknowledge the remarkable women of K-dramaland who have emerged in recent years, confidently asserting themselves and aren’t afraid to show everyone who’s boss.

The Glory

Meet Moon Dong Eun (played by Song Hye Kyo), a survivor of extreme bullying and assault during her teenage years. Despite her initial vulnerability, Dong Eun channels her rage into hard work and meticulously plans revenge against her tormentors. Armed with impeccable credentials as a teacher, she transfers to the school attended by the daughter of her main bully, Yeon Jin (portrayed by Lim Ji Yeon). Meanwhile, Yeon Jin's husband, Ha Do Yeong (played by Jung Sung Il), becomes intrigued by Dong Eun's mysterious demeanor without realizing her true intentions. As Dong Eun navigates the complexities of her past trauma, she remains determined to seek redemption through the downfall of her tormentors.

Song Hye Kyo delivers a standout performance as the hardened and desensitized Dong Eun in The Glory, clad in shades of gray and black symbolizing her shattered dreams and lost innocence. Dong Eun emerges as a character worthy of admiration and support, leaving viewers eager to witness the impending downfall of her bullies in Part 2. Additionally, Lim Ji Yeon shines as Park Yeon Jin, a villain devoid of remorse, delivering a spine-chilling performance that captivates audiences. Her portrayal has earned her multiple awards, showcasing her exceptional talent and ability to embody such a complex and menacing character.

Little Women

Adapted from Louisa May Alcott's timeless 1868 novel, this drama reimagines the classic tale with a fresh perspective. Shifting away from the four March sisters, the Korean adaptation focuses on the three Oh sisters, raised in poverty. Kim Go Eun stars as In Joo, the responsible eldest sister working as an accountant.

Nam Ji Hyun portrays In Kyung, a spirited reporter struggling with alcohol addiction. Park Ji Hu plays the youngest sibling, In Hye, a talented artist with hidden secrets attending a prestigious art high school. With their father leaving behind a mountain of debt, the Oh sisters must summon courage to face the dramatic challenges ahead.

One of the most remarkable aspects of the series is the central role of women. From the protagonist to the supporting characters to the ultimate villain, every pivotal role is portrayed by a female. The entire narrative is propelled by the strength and determination of women, making it an empowering and inspiring watch.

Be Melodramatic

Im Jin Joo (portrayed by Chun Woo Hee), Lee Eun Jung (played by Jeon Yeo Bin), and Hwang Jan Joo (portrayed by Han Ji Eun) are three women navigating life in their thirties. Best friends who rely on each other for support, they share aspirations of pursuing their dreams and finding love, though their paths are strewn with obstacles.

This trio experiences the highs and lows of life together, making them one of the most relatable K-drama girl squads. In this slice-of-life series, they endure challenges such as loss, unemployment, pregnancy, heartbreak, and even mental health struggles. Yet, through it all, Im Jin Joo, Lee Eun Jung, and Hwang Han Joo stand by each other's side, demonstrating unwavering loyalty and friendship in the face of adversity.

When Eun Jung struggles with depression and tries to harm herself, Jin Joo and Han Joo step up, moving into her house without a second thought. Recognizing Eun Jung's need for support, they drop everything to be there for her. Their unwavering friendship is a beacon of warmth in tough times, and watching the three women grow together is truly empowering.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo

In the world of K-dramas, encountering a female weightlifter is as rare as stumbling upon a unicorn. Weightlifting, typically associated with masculinity, challenges stereotypes as we witness Kim Bok Joo (Lee Sung Kyung) navigate her passion for a sport that emphasizes strength and a robust physique. Initially torn between her love for weightlifting and societal beauty standards, Bok Joo's journey is both relatable and inspiring.

As the drama unfolds, Kim Bok Joo discovers that embracing her passion for weightlifting doesn't mean sacrificing her femininity. She learns that excelling in her sport doesn't detract from her inherent beauty. Through her journey, she realizes that she is worthy of love just as she is, without the need for drastic changes. Finding a charming boyfriend along the way adds a sweet touch to her journey of self-discovery, acceptance, and love.

Hotel Del Luna

Hotel Del Luna showcases a woman's journey to independence. Despite ending up where she was due to betrayal by a man, Jang Man Wol (IU) gradually finds her own path and acknowledges her significance in the larger picture of life. Despite past betrayals, Jang Man Wol (IU) blossoms into a confident and stylish hotel owner, adept at caring for herself and pursuing her own interests.

Even with the arrival of Goo Chan Sung (Yeo Jin Goo) later on, Jang Man Wol (IU) remains true to herself, retaining her sassy, sarcastic, and even savage personality. Despite her supernatural abilities, she takes charge of saving the day in her matter-of-fact style. Her strength shines through her willingness to embrace vulnerability, bid farewell to the past, and let go, knowing it's essential for embracing a new future. It's in this acceptance that she truly flourishes.

