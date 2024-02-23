Minari's Han Ye Ri to play detective in Such A Close Traitor starring Han Suk Kyu and Chae Won Bin; reports

Such A Close Traitor is an upcoming thriller drama starring Han Suk Kyu and Chae Won Bin which is expected to release in the latter half of 2024. According to recent reports, Han Ye Ri will be taking on the main role and playing a police detective. Han Ye Ri is a talented actor who is known for her roles in My Unfamiliar Family, Hello My Twenties, Minari, Hometown, The Nokdu Flower and more.

Han Ye Ri reportedly to take main role in Such A Close Traitor

According to recent reports, Minari star Han Ye Ri will be taking the main role in the upcoming thriller drama Such A Close Traitor. Han Suk Kyu and Chae Won Bin have been confirmed to be a part of the drama. Han Suk Kyu is a popular actor who is known for his role in the Doctor Romantic series, Tree With Deep Roots, Secret Door and more. Chae Won Bin has appeared in dramas like My Lovely Boxer, Strong Underdog and more.

Han Ye Ri made her debut in 2007 with the film Giraffe & Africa. The actor has appeared in several art films since then. She shot to fame with the 2020 critically acclaimed film Minari. She has been a part of various dramas too including The Nokdu Flower, Switch: Change the World, My Unfamiliar Family, Hello My Twenties and more.

Advertisement

More about Such A Close Traitor

Such A Close Traitor is a much-awaited psychological thriller which is expected to be released in the second half of 2024.

The drama tells the story of a top criminal profiler and how he faces a dilemma when he realizes that his daughter has a connection to the case.

The project is being directed by Song Yeon Hwa who also created The Red Sleeve, When I Was the Most Beautiful and Hunted.

Han Suk Kyu, Chae Won Bin and Han Ye Ri will be taking on the main roles in the drama.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Do Hyun and Kim Go Eun led Exhuma dominates 2024 box office with record-breaking pre-sale numbers