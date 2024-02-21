Business Proposal has reigned as one of the most iconic dramas to be released in recent years. Along with a fabulous cast which includes, Kim Sejeong, Ahn Hyo Seop, Seol In Ah, and Cha Sung Hoon, the plot of the show is what made it memorable. However, the heart-fluttering romantic moments are the highlight of the series.

Check out the 8 best romantic moments from Business Proposal for its 3rd anniversary

1. The accidental kiss

After Shin Ha Ri gets caught while pretending to be her friend Jin Young Seo on a blind date with Kang Tae Moo, she adopts another fake name to hide her identity. However, when Kang Tae Moo arrives outside her house to convince her to pretend to be her girlfriend, she sees her younger brother in the distance. She pushes Kang Tae Moo to hide him from her brother but ends up falling on top of him. However, the fall results in an accidental kiss that later develops feelings inside Kang Tae Moo for Shin Ha Ri. The short moment leads to the beginning of a beautiful relationship between the two.



2. Kang Tae Moo and Shin Ha Ri's fake anniversary

After Kang Tae Moo and Shin Ha Ri enter into a fake relationship, they have to keep up the act in order to convince his grandfather that their love is real. They both had to celebrate their fake anniversary by doing all the typical things that a couple does. Although they were not a real couple, certain moments highlighted the blossoming romance between them. Soon after, they could not deny their feelings for each other.

3. When Sin Ha Ri got drunk

More complications between Kang Tae Moo and Shin Ha Ri begin when he finds out that she is not Shin Guem Hee; instead, her name is Shin Ha Ri and she is an employee at his company. Angered by the betrayal, he does everything he can to make her life a living hell. However, when she gets drunk one day, he goes to her rescue without a second thought. The moment turns more meaningful when Shin Ha Ri confesses that she has been lying to him, and in an instant, all his anger goes away.

4. Kang Tae Moo to the rescue

When both Kang Tae Moo and Shin Ha Ri were returning from a trip, it started to rain. The rain triggers Kang Tae Moo’s anxiety, and he leaves Shin Ha Ri in the middle of the road. She checks herself in a hotel but accidentally meets her friends, whom she lies to about going on a date with her boyfriend. However, Kang Tae Moo arrives at the right time to rescue her from the embarrassing situation and does an amazing job of pretending to be her boyfriend. He even goes the extra mile to make sure to make everyone around them believe that he treats her like a queen.



5. Kang Tae Moo taking a stand

During the trip with Shin Ha Ri’s friend, another person arrives who she has an extensive history with. It is none other than her crush, Lee Min Woo, who never reciprocated her feelings. But when he finds out that Kang Tae Moo is dating her, he becomes suspicious of his actions. Lee Min Woo asks Kang Tae Moo why he was seeing a lowly employee like Shin Ha Ri, to which Kang Tae Moo responds very harshly. The moment is simple yet displays the depth of Kang Tae Moo’s character and his intentions toward Shin Ha Ri.

6. Kang Tae Moo’s confession

After coming back from the trip, Kang Tae Moo finally decides to open up about his feelings. The trip was a disaster with all the pretending to be her boyfriend, causing tension among her friends. But he couldn't hold it in any longer and decided to spill the beans. As she got out of the car, he stopped her and asked if she would be his real girlfriend instead of just pretending. Kang Tae Moo's straightforwardness catches Shin Ha Ri off guard, but it's definitely one of the most heartwarming moments in the series.

7. The kiss that sealed the deal

Shin Ha Ri was taken aback by the confession, causing her to create some space between herself and Kang Tae Moo. Despite this, he wasn't willing to give up easily, so he arranged a gathering to see her. As they found themselves in a tight spot trying to evade Kang Tae Moo's grandfather, they grew closer. Seizing the moment, Kang Tae Moo poured his heart out to her once more. Overwhelmed by her emotions, Shin Ha Ri finally kisses him. Their intense kiss brings about a wave of excitement and puts a smile on everyone's faces.

8. Shin Ha Ri’s final confession

Shin Ha Ri avoided Kang Tae Moo and decided not to get into a relationship with him because of their different lives. However, when she learned that he was going on another date, arranged by his grandfather, she rushed to stop him. He calls her and confesses her deep-seated feelings. But Kang Tae Moo replied that he was not going to the date and was waiting for her instead. They both end up meeting on the bridge and sharing a final kiss, where they officially enter into a relationship.

These romantic moments from the show are what make it special. Even after years since its release, it continues to remain one of the most beloved K-drama series. Moreover, new K-drama fans discover Business Proposal every day and fall in love with the show.

