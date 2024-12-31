‘But now I know’: BTS’ Jungkook gets unexpected shoutout from Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson in latest post

It is no surprise when BTS; Jungkook gets praise from other celebrities but his name is the most unexpected of all. Fast & Furious star Tyrese Gibson showed his appreciation for the K-pop idol in a recent Instagram post that surprised fans from both worlds. The actor and singer commented on Jungkook’s talent and recognized his wonderful talent.

On December 30, 2024, Tyrese Gibson took to Instagram and uploaded an image of Jungkook from BTS. In the caption, he said, “I didn’t know... But I know now... Cheers to you on the talent, voice and textures. Tyrese complimented Jungkook’s talent for singing and the smooth vocal tones in his songs. Fans were certainly caught by surprise with the sudden shoutout for their favorite artist and how their worlds were ‘colliding’ once again.

Tyrese Gibson is most well-known for his iconic role in the popular racing series Fast & Furious. However, apart from acting, the artist is also a singer and has released multiple songs early in his career.

Jungkook made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023, taking the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft. Latto and 3D ft. Jack Harlow, both of which topped international charts. Moreover, the artist has also released a solo documentary movie titled I AM STILL. The film follows the 150-day process of creating the album GOLDEN and leading up to its ultimate release.

Advertisement

An extended version of the docufilm I AM STILL was released as a docuseries titled I AM STILL THE ORIGINAL on December 3, 2024. The series delves deeper into the artist's musical journey and the inspirations behind his debut solo album, GOLDEN. This expanded series includes an additional 55 minutes of content, featuring performances and moments not included in the original film, which was released globally in September 2024.

The artist recently opened a new channel on YouTube under the name Bam's Dad. The channel is named after the K-pop star's Doberman pet dog, Bam. It is possible that the artist will be releasing videos featuring his pet, and fans are excited about the content that will be uploaded to the channel.

ALSO READ: Go Hyun Jung and Ryeoun’s Namib record 2.2 percent ratings with third episode release