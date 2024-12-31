Go Hyun Jung and Ryeoun’s Namib record 2.2 percent ratings with third episode release

Namib is an ongoing South Korean series starring Go Hyun Jung and Ryeoun in the lead roles. With the release of the third episode, the show has garnered strong ratings. The story follows two individuals who, after experiencing major setbacks in their professional lives, join forces to overcome challenges and build a better future together.

On December 31, 2024, Nielsen Korea revealed the ratings for the shows that aired on the previous day. According to stats, episode 3 of Namib achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 2.2 percent, marking a significant increase of 0.6 percent compared to the 1.6 percent rating garnered by the previous episode. This upward trend highlights growing interest and anticipation for the drama as its storyline unfolds. Moreover, for a show airing in the Monday-Tuesday slot, these ratings are quite impressive, as audience viewership remains low for a weekday drama compared to one airing on weekends.

The plot of Namib follows Kang Su Hyun, a producer renowned for her intuitive idol training skills, who is fired from Pandora Entertainment and becomes the breadwinner of her family. Her husband, Sim Jun Seok, a former music producer who became a homemaker after their son lost his hearing in an accident, longs to return to work. Determined to rebuild her career, Kang Su Hyun selects Yoo Jin U, a struggling trainee with a troubled past, as her next project.

However, Yoo Jin U’s journey is far from easy—he’s burdened by his parents’ debt and the struggles of his past career. Just as he is on the verge of giving up, Kang Su Hyun steps in, reigniting his determination. With a fresh start, Yoo Jin U dives back into training. Meanwhile, Sim Jun Seok’s longing to return to his role as a music producer intensifies, and Kang Su Hyun convinces him to join the project as Yoo Jin U’s producer.

Apart from Go Hyun Jung and Ryeoun in the lead roles, the supporting cast includes Yoon Sang Hyun, Lee Jin Woo, Sa Kang, and others. Namib is set to premiere on December 23, 2024, with new episodes airing every Monday and Tuesday on the South Korean network ENA.

The new episode of the show will air on December 31, 2024, at 22:00 KST.

