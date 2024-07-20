Byeon Woo Seok’s over-security airport controversy has reached the National Assembly

Lovely Runner star Byeon Woo Seok is in the midst of an ongoing controversy over his security team’s various violations. A few days ago, the security team of the actor was seen shining a flashlight at fans, who were trying to take pictures of the actor at South Korean Incheon International Airport. However, ordinary citizens were also present at the airport, and their gesture was considered insensitive.

Byeon Woo Seok's security issue reaches National Assembly

On July 17, 2024, during a session of the National Assembly's Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Committee, Lee Hak Jae, president of Incheon International Airport Corporation, was questioned by Democratic Party lawmaker Jeon Yong-gi about the excessive security surrounding Byeon Woo Seok and the shortcomings at Incheon Airport. Lee responded that this was the first incident of its kind since the airport's opening.

The President further explained that while hundreds of celebrities depart through Incheon Airport each year, there had never been an instance of such overreaction by a private security company. He emphasized that such inappropriate behavior had not been encountered before, making it difficult to foresee.

However, Lee Hak Jae acknowledged that the Incheon Airport Corporation bore some responsibility for not detecting the issue. When asked if they could have predicted such excessive security, he reiterated that they had no prior knowledge of the security company's conduct in this manner. For future measures, he mentioned plans to collaborate with the police to establish conduct rules for private security companies within the airport and to strengthen penalties for violations.

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Following Byeon Woo Seok’s success with Lovely Runner, the actor held his first-ever Asian fan meeting tour titled Summer Letter. The locations that are part of his Asian tour include Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Previously, the actor appeared in K-dramas such as Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Moonshine, Strong Girl Nam Soon, Record of Youth, and more. Some of the movies he worked on include 20th Century Girl, and Midnight Runner, among others.