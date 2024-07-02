Captivating the King star Song Sang Eun announces wedding plans with non-celebrity schoolmate in July after 7 years of dating

Song Sang Eun, renowned for her roles in K-dramas like Captivating the King, The King: Eternal Monarch, and more recently announced her plans to marry her boyfriend for 7 years. The actress revealed plans to tie the knot with a non-celebrity whom she had known since her school days in July.

Song Sang Eun announces plans to marry boyfriend in July

On July 1, actress Song Sang Eun joyfully announced her upcoming wedding through her Instagram account. Sharing a picture from what seems to be her pre-wedding photoshoot, she looked stunning in a white dress, holding a bouquet of off-white flowers.

In her heartfelt caption, she revealed, "Hello, this is Song Sang Eun. I’m thrilled to share the news! We met as school alumni and, followed a happy relationship, are finally getting married. I'll take the first step of a new beginning using the belief that has been built for over 7 years!"

Take a look at Song Sang Eun’s wedding announcement post here;

She disclosed that her wedding will be a family covenant ceremony on Jeju Island in early July, emphasizing the intimacy and significance of the occasion. Song Sang Eun expressed her gratitude to her fans, stating, "Every time I told you the news, you were really happy and congratulated me even though I couldn't serve you in person, I will never forget and live a beautiful life. Thank you!"

Her husband-to-be is a non-celebrity colleague from her school days, marking a special bond that has blossomed over seven years.

All about Song Sang Eun

Meanwhile, Song Sang Eun graduated from the Hanyejong Theater Institute and debuted in the musical Spring Awakening in 2011. She has since performed in various musicals, including Bungee Jumping, Heroes, Rebecca, and Turandot. This year, she appeared in Aesop’s Tales.

Song Sang Eun has also showcased her acting talent in plays, movies, and dramas such as The Light in Your Eyes, The King: Eternal Monarch, and The Enchanted. Exceptionally talented at singing, she won a bronze medal at the 2010 MBC College Song Festival. Her partner is a theater actor who graduated from Hanyeong High School.

