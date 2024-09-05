Cha Eun Woo flaunts 'face genius' title in LAS VEGAS photobook; prebooking for day and night versions to start soon

Cha Eun Woo is set to light up fans’ lives with the announcement of his upcoming solo photobook, slated for release soon in two stunning versions: Day and Night. The idol-actor took to his Instagram stories on September 5 to tease the photobook, sending his fans into a frenzy of excitement. Accompanied by the track U & I from his debut solo album ENTITY, the announcement offered a glimpse of what promises to be a visually captivating treat.

The photobook will be available in two unique editions. The Day version is expected to capture Cha Eun Woo in the radiant sunshine of Las Vegas, exuding his boyish charm, while the Night version will feature a more sultry, charismatic side of him amidst the glittering city lights. Pre-orders are set to begin on September 12 at 12:00 PM KST and will run through September 23 at 11:59 PM KST, giving fans ample time to secure their copies of this collector's item.

This announcement adds another feather to Cha Eun Woo’s cap in what has been an incredibly dynamic year for the ASTRO member. Earlier in 2024, he made waves with the release of his debut solo extended play, ENTITY, on February 15, featuring the lead single Stay. The music video, which starred Cha Eun Woo alongside American actress India Eisley, was a visual delight that further showed his artistic talents.

The release was followed by the successful Just One 10 Minutes fan concert tour, which kicked off in South Korea and took him across Asia, including Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, and Indonesia. The overwhelming demand led to additional shows in Hong Kong, Brazil, and Mexico, with a second show added in Mexico City due to popular demand.

Cha Eun Woo continued to build on this momentum with his encore fan concert tour, Just One 10 Minutes: Mystery Elevator Encore, which started in Japan on June 29 and 30 and concluded in South Korea in July. Amidst his bustling schedule, Cha Eun Woo also joined the cast of tvN's new variety show Finland Village Life, alongside Lee Je-hoon, Lee Dong Hwi, and Kwak Dong Yeon.

On August 30, Cha Eun Woo released a digital single, Hey Hello, in collaboration with Peder Elias, which he first unveiled at his encore concert, where Elias appeared as a special guest.

