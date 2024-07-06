WATERBOMB SEOUL 2024 Day 1 Highlights: Cha Eun Woo, Hwasa, BAEKHO take center stage, Deadpool & Wolverine's Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman surprise fans

WATERBOMB SEOUL Day 1 kicked off with a bang, featuring electrifying performances and unexpected Hollywood appearances. Held from July 5-7 at the expansive Outdoor Global stage of the KINTEX Exhibition Centre 2, the Waterbomb Festival combines thrilling water fights with dynamic music performances. Fans were divided into teams, joining their favorite singers in water battles, with the final winning team to be announced at the end of the festival.

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, MAMAMOO's Hwasa, and former NU'EST member BAEKHO stole the show with their high-energy performances, captivating the audience from the outset. Adding to the excitement, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman surprised fans with their appearance as Deadpool and Wolverine, bringing a splash of Hollywood glamor to the festival. The lineup also included K-pop acts like Kang Daniel, LUN8, fromis_9, CHUU, and WOO WONJAE ensuring a diverse musical experience.

Day 1 of WATERBOMB SEOUL 2024 was nothing short of spectacular, thanks to the electrifying performances by ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, MAMAMOO's Hwasa, and former NU'EST member BAEKHO. Cha Eun Woo captivated the audience with his charismatic stage presence and powerful vocals, effortlessly blending charm and energy in his performance. The crowd couldn't get enough of his smooth moves and stunning visuals.

Hwasa, known for her bold and fierce stage persona, brought the heat with her dynamic performance. Her powerful voice and captivating dance routines left fans in awe, solidifying her reputation as one of K-pop's most versatile and fearless artists. The energy in the air was palpable as she commanded the stage with confidence and flair.

BAEKHO, with his deep, resonant voice and strong stage presence, delivered a performance that was both thrilling and emotionally charged. His connection with the audience was evident, and fans couldn't help but cheer loudly for every song he performed.

Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman take fans by surprise

Day 1 of WATERBOMB SEOUL 2024 also had an unexpected and thrilling twist as Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman made a surprise appearance, bringing the energy of their iconic characters, Deadpool and Wolverine, to life. Fans were ecstatic when the duo took the stage, infusing the festival with a touch of Hollywood glamour.

Ryan Reynolds, known for his quick wit and comedic timing, instantly connected with the crowd, cracking jokes and engaging with fans. Meanwhile Hugh Jackman, with his charismatic presence and energetic charm, complemented his co-star perfectly, making their on-stage chemistry palpable. Their surprise visit was a delightful deviation from the music performances, marking the first-ever Hollywood participation at the music festival.

The actors participated in the water fights, playfully soaking the audience and each other, much to the delight of the attendees. Their unexpected cameo not only added star power to the festival but also created a memorable and fun-filled experience for fans, blending the best of K-pop and Hollywood in one spectacular event.

Kang Daniel, LUN8, formis_9, CHUU, and WOO WONJAE complete day 1 of WATERBOMB SEOUL 2024

Finally, Day 1 of WATERBOMB SEOUL 2024 concluded with spectacular performances from Kang Daniel, LUN8, formis_9, CHUU, and WOO WONJAE, electrifying the crowd and adding to the festival's vibrant atmosphere. Kang Daniel's energetic stage presence and powerful vocals captivated fans, while rookie group LUN8 delivered an impressive performance, showcasing their talent and potential.

formis_9 enchanted the audience with their catchy tunes and synchronized dance routines, and CHUU brought her signature charm and lively energy to the stage, winning hearts effortlessly. WOO WONJAE's hard-hitting rap performance added a unique flair to the event. Together, these artists ensured that the first day of WATERBOMB SEOUL 2024 was a resounding success, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the days to come.

