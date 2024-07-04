Cinderella at 2 stills: Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Bin's rom-com shows realistic side of relationships

Cinderella at 2 AM starring Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Been has been confirmed to premiere later this August. The romance comedy is highly anticipated as the talented cast comes together for a refreshing plot.

Shin Hyun Been has impressed with her acting skills in dramas like Hospital Playlist, Tell Me That You Love Me, Reborn Rich and more. Moon Sang Min has appeared in hits like Wedding Impossible, Under The Queen's Umbrella, My Name and more.

Cinderella at 2 AM stills featuring Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Been

On July 4, Coupang Play dropped the stills from their upcoming drama Cinderella at 2 AM. The images show the on-screen couple spending an enjoyable time together on dates. A few of the pictures show Moon Sang Min and Shin Hyun Been sitting for a coffee date and a gift in the middle. Another shows the couple coming together for an embrace.

More about Cinderella at 2 AM

Cinderella at 2 AM will be released on August 24, 2024. there will be 10 episodes in total and new episodes will be airing every Saturday and Sunday.

Shin Hyun Bin and Moon Sang Min will be appearing in the main roles.

The drama tells the story of a realistic woman Han Yoon Seo who is hard-working and good-natured. She is a manager at a credit card company and earns well. Seo Joo Won is a chaebol heir with good looks and a kind heart. He joins Han Yoon Seo's team disguised as a newcomer in the company. Han Yoon Seo accepts money in exchange for dumping Seo Joo Won but he tries to make her stay and change her mind.

he story is based on the webtoon by Algome. The project is being directed by Seo Min Jung who has also worked on Bo Ra! Deborah. Oh Eun Ji who wrote for Ugly Miss Young Ae series is the scriptwriter for the upcoming drama.

