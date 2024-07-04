High School Return Of A Gangster's production company vows to reimburse 119 actors' unpaid fees worth 310M KRW by August end; DEETS

Number Three Pictures, the production company behind dramas like High School Return of a Gangster, has pledged to reimburse 119 actors for unpaid fees totaling 310 million KRW by the end of August.

The Korea Broadcasting Actors’ Union highlighted delays in payment despite completed productions, emphasizing the need for prompt resolution and preventive measures to avoid future issues.

Number Three Pictures, the production company behind dramas like High School Return of a Gangster and Spirit Fingers (literal title of an unreleased drama), has committed to reimbursing 119 actors for unpaid appearance fees amounting to approximately 310 million KRW (about 223,021 USD) by the end of August. This pledge comes after grievances raised by the Korea Broadcasting Actors’ Union, which reported delays in payment despite the completion of filming over a year ago.

The union highlighted that the outstanding fees included 90 million KRW (65,025 USD) for Yoon Chan Young-led K-drama, High School Return of a Gangster, and 220 million KRW (158,996 USD) for Spirit Fingers, with additional amounts owed to non-union actors and staff.

In response to the union's demands, Number Three Pictures initiated discussions and visited the union on July 2, confirming their commitment to settle all debts by the specified deadline. They also assured transparency by disclosing the funding sources for the payments.

Acknowledging the production challenges faced by the company, the Actors’ Union expressed understanding while emphasizing the importance of preventing similar issues in future projects. They pledged to monitor the situation closely and ensure that all actors receive their rightful payments as promised.

More details about the recent K-drama High School Return Of A Gangster

High School Return Of A Gangster, a 2024 South Korean web series, explores a unique premise where a hardened gangster, Kim Deuk Pal, finds himself inhabiting the body of a troubled 19-year-old high school student, Song Yi Heon. Played by Yoon Chan Young, Song Yi Heon's life takes an unexpected turn when Kim Deuk Pal's soul intervenes to prevent his suicide.

As Kim Deuk Pal navigates this unfamiliar territory, he seeks justice for Yi Heon's past torment and strives to fulfill his own dream of pursuing education. The series delves into themes of redemption, friendship, and the complexities of identity in a high school setting, anchored by compelling performances and an intriguing storyline.

