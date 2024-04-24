Crash TEASER OUT: Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young and Heo Sung Tae's synergy shines in upcoming thriller drama

Crash promises an exhilarating ride through the world of crime investigation, with a focus on the unique challenges faced by the Traffic Crime Investigation (TCI) team comprising Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, and Heo Sung Tae.

The teaser offers a glimpse into their dynamic synergy and the blend of humor and action that awaits viewers.

Crash unveils teaser starring Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, and Heo Sung Tae

The upcoming drama Crash promises to deliver a delightful blend of comedy and action, as showcased in its latest teaser. Lee Min Ki, Kwak Sun Young, and Heo Sung Tae shine in their respective roles, bringing a trio of characters with unique quirks and dynamics to life.

In the teaser, viewers are treated to glimpses of the comical synergy between the characters. Cha Yeon Ho, played by Lee Min Ki, surprises everyone with his unconventional yet endearing personality, defying stereotypes of perfection. Despite his clean-cut image, he exhibits a vulnerability that adds depth to his character.

Kwak Sun Young portrays Min So Hee, a fearless and courageous police officer known for her impeccable driving skills. Her no-nonsense attitude and fearless demeanor make her a force to be reckoned with on the team.

Heo Sung Tae rounds out the trio as another capable member of the TCI. He demonstrates seamless teamwork with his fellow colleagues as they tackle crimes head-on.

As proud members of the TCI, these characters embody a steadfast commitment to their duties, refusing to back down in the face of adversity. Their collaborative efforts and unique personalities promise to drive the excitement and anticipation for the drama to new heights.

Take a look at the teaser for Crash here;

All about the upcoming drama Crash

Crash zooms in on the gritty world of traffic crime investigation, offering a fresh perspective on law enforcement. Led by Lee Min Ki as Cha Yeon Ho, the team brings together diverse skills and backgrounds to tackle road-related crimes. Kwak Sun Young shines as Min So Hee, a martial arts expert with a hidden motive, while Heo Sung Tae adds depth as the team's compassionate leader.

With a blend of action, mystery, and character-driven storytelling, Crash promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the TCI team navigates the challenges of combating increasingly sophisticated crimes on the road.

