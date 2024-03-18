Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol, IU-Lee Jong Suk, Lee Min Ho-Bae Suzy, more; top 5 most shocking couple announcements

Over the years, Korea's entertainment industry has been filled with news of celebrity relationships and breakups, often catching both fans and insiders off guard. From unexpected pairings to shocking announcements, the world of Korean celebrities has seen its fair share of surprising couples. The recent revelation of Ryu Jun Yeol, Han So Hee, and Girls' Day Hyeri's relationship drama has caused a sensation, adding to the list of unexpected announcements. Let's take a closer look at a few more surprising celebrity couples that have made headlines.

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol

The rumored relationship between Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol made headlines when a tourist spotted them together in Hawaii. While both their agencies initially remained silent, they later confirmed the artists' presence in Hawaii. The situation took an intriguing turn when Ryu Jun Yeol's ex-girlfriend and former Reply 1988 co-star, Hyeri, posted a cryptic message on Instagram, saying, "It's funny." Subsequently, Han So Hee addressed the situation on her own Instagram, stating that she doesn't date someone who is already in a relationship, but also adding, "I am having fun too," which appeared to be a response to Hyeri's post.

Afterward, Han So Hee personally confirmed her relationship with Ryu Jun Yeol on her blog, leaving everyone in shock, especially considering her earlier responses. Subsequently, Ryu Jun Yeol also confirmed their relationship. Han So Hee later issued an apology for her initial story on her personal blog, which she eventually deleted. She also made her Instagram private. However, she later made her Instagram account public again. In response, to everything Hyeri also issued an apology for her Instagram story. The announcement of Ryu Jun Yeol and Han So Hee's relationship has undoubtedly been the most surprising of the year 2024, given the unexpected timing and circumstances surrounding it.

Lee Jong Suk and IU

In December 2022, Dispatch reported a surprising and heartwarming revelation: IU and Lee Jong Suk were reported to be dating. The South Korean media outlet dubbed them the New Year couple for the upcoming year. Furthermore, Dispatch disclosed that the couple had been in a relationship for the past four months. Later IU and Lee Jong Suk's agencies confirmed the progression of their relationship from friendship to dating.

The duo initially crossed paths in 2012 while hosting SBS' Inkigayo and collaborated for a month from August to September. Over time, they cultivated a close bond rooted in their shared experiences from their younger years. IU's agency, EDAM Entertainment, stated, "Lee Jong Suk and IU have recently transitioned from close colleagues to being in a relationship." Likewise, Lee Jong Suk's former agency, High Zium Studio, expressed their support for the couple and encouraged fans to shower them with love so they can nurture their blossoming relationship.

Lee Min Ho and Bae Suzy

On March 23, 2015, South Korean media outlet Dispatch made waves with an exclusive report revealing Bae Suzy's relationship with fellow actor Lee Min Ho. Shortly after, Suzy's former agency, JYP Entertainment, issued an official statement confirming the relationship. Dispatch initially captured them leaving a bar in Shinsadong together in February 2015, and in the following months, the outlet provided additional photos from their romantic dates.

According to the outlet's report, both stars embarked on a trip to Europe on March 10, albeit with different destinations: Lee Min Ho for an All Saints photo shoot in Paris, and Suzy for a Dior shoot in London. Around March 15, after completing their respective schedules, they rendezvoused at the Waldorf Hotel, discreetly coordinating their travel plans and leaving their car at intervals.

In November 2016, Bae Suzy sparked speculation among fans when she was seen wearing a wedding ring, leading many to believe that she and Lee Min Ho had secretly tied the knot. However, on November 16, 2017, JYP Entertainment confirmed that Lee Min Ho and Bae Suzy had indeed parted ways after three years of what seemed to be a sweet relationship and have decided to remain as friends.

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon, co-stars of The Glory, have been the subject of much buzz in K-town since they confirmed their relationship in 2023. From their discreet romance on set to their heartfelt declarations of love, the couple's journey has been nothing short of a fairy tale. Despite portraying opposing characters on screen, they captured the hearts of fans by turning the enemies-to-lovers trope into reality. Their relationship reportedly deepened after a cast trip in 2022.

On April 1, 2023, Lim Ji Yeon's agency, Artist Company, confirmed their romantic involvement, stating that they had transitioned from close colleagues to cautiously exploring a deeper connection with positive sentiments. They encouraged fans to support the couple warmly. Similarly, Lee Do Hyun's agency, Yuehua Entertainment, affirmed that after initially being close colleagues, they had developed mutual interest and were taking the time to understand each other better.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun

In August 2023, BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun made headlines by publicly acknowledging their relationship. The news broke after their sightings together went viral, prompting confirmations from both celebrities' agencies, YG Entertainment and FN Entertainment. Fans rejoiced at the couple's openness about their relationship.

However, just a few months later, in October, reports surfaced that the two had decided to part ways due to their hectic schedules, in a mutual agreement. It was stated that they would resume their professional relationship as colleagues. Regrettably, due to conflicting schedules, they mutually agreed to end their romantic involvement, a decision confirmed on October 24, 2023.

