Lee Naeun confirms role in Lee Min Ki- Kwak Sun Young's Crash; Know character details

Lee Naeun, known for the 2019 drama Extraordinary You, has been announced to be cast in the upcoming crime investigation drama titled Crash. She will be seen alongside Lee Min Ki and Kwak Sun Young in the leading roles.

Lee Naeun confirms role in Lee Min Ki- Kwak Sun Young's new K-drama Crash

An industry insider revealed on February 22 that Lee Naeun is set to play a victim in the new K-drama Crash. She will take on a significant role in one of the subplots of the series.

Lee Naeun’s agency Namoo Actors released an official statement regarding the report: "Lee Naeun is scheduled to play an important role in an episode of Crash.”

The upcoming drama’s network ENA also confirmed the same stating, “It is indeed true that Lee Naeun has been selected to appear in Crash."

Although Lee Naeun won’t have extensive screen time throughout the drama, expectations are high regarding what kind of victim Lee Naeun will portray in Crash.

About Lee Naeun

Lee Naeun has recently kicked off her successful career as an actress. She is also a former member of the K-pop girl group April. Upon embarking on an acting career, Lee Naeun earned recognition for her appearance in many popular dramas like A-TEEN and its sequel, the 2020 web drama Twenty Twenty, and the 2019 drama Extraordinary You. After a four-year hiatus since 2020, Lee Naeun made a comeback with a guest appearance on the ongoing mystery romance drama Flex x Cop. She has also been confirmed to star in the upcoming drama iShopping, starring Dex, Yum Jung Ah, Ahn Ji Ho, and Won Jin Ah.

Advertisement

About the upcoming drama Crash

The ENA drama Crash will narrate the story of Cha Yeon Ho and Min So Hee, two rational individuals, who work in the traffic investigation sector. They follow their warm hearts and keen sense of good judgment while tracking road crimes in this crime investigation and comedy drama.

Previously on the day of the Lunar New Year on February 8, ENA confirmed the cast lineup of Crash, through a video featuring Kwak Sun Young, Lee Min Ki, Lee Ho Chul, Heo Sung Tae, and Moon Hee. Lee Min Ki and Kwak Sun Young will respectively portray Cha Yeon Ho and Min So Hee.

This drama will reportedly be directed by Park Jun Woo, who helmed the first season of the 2021 SBS drama Taxi Driver.

Crash will reportedly premier its first episode on May 6 via ENA.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapcha

ALSO READ: CNBLUE member Lee Jung Shin transforms into talented CEO in upcoming season 2 of The Escape of the Seven