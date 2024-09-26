Crime Scene returns: Netflix announces new season of popular Korean variety mystery show

Crime Scene, the popular South Korean variety show is returning with a brand new season. However, the 5th season of the series will be released on the global streaming platform Netflix. It is expected that many famous personalities from the industry will be appearing in the show.

On September 26, 2024, Netflix announced that season 5 of the South Korean variety mystery show, Crime Scene is in production. The series will be released as original content on the platform. A representative from Netflix stated that they are excited to present the latest chapter of Crime Scene, a show that has set new standards for mystery variety programs. Now, fans in both Korea and worldwide can enjoy the upcoming show through the streaming platform.

The premise of Crime Scene revolves around cast members and guests stepping into various roles to solve intricate murder cases, making it Korea's first RPG (role-playing game) mystery variety show. However, the show was on hiatus for over seven years and made its return to television in 2023 as Crime Scene Returns. It had a star-studded cast that included Jang Jin, Park Ji Yoon, Jang Dong Min, SHINee’s Key, Joo Hyun Young, and IVE’s An Yujin.

Yoon Hyun Joon, the director of all previous seasons of Crime Scene and CEO of Studio Slam, expressed that the decision was made to share the beloved show with both Korean and global audiences. He emphasized the hope for ongoing interest and support as Crime Scene continues its journey to reach an even wider viewership.

Over its four seasons, the variety show has received critical acclaim, winning awards such as the main prize at the New York TV & Film Festival, Best Entertainment Program at the Asian Television Awards, and a gold medal at the Houston International Film Festival, one of North America's top three film and video award shows.

