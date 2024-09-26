What Comes After Love starring Lee Se Young, Sakaguchi Kentaro: Release date, time, where to watch, plot, cast and more

What Comes After Love has created much buzz in the world of K-drama way before its premiere for its interesting storyline and its start-studded lead cast. That’s not all, as What Comes After Love is a drama that will bring two industries together: Korean and Japanese.

Release Date and Time of What Comes After Love

What Comes After Love is set to premiere on September 27, 2024, at 8 PM KST (4:30 PM IST).

Where to Watch What Comes After Love?

What Comes After Love will premiere on Coupang Play in South Korea and will be available for streaming in other regions on Prime Video, Rakuten Viki, and Viu.

Genre

Romance, Melodrama

Plot

What Comes After Love is based on the best-selling joint novel Things That Come After Love by Korean writer Gong Ji Young and Japanese writer Tsuji Hitonari. It follows a moving love story between a Korean woman and a Japanese man that goes boundaries of nations.

What Comes After Love follows the story of Hong, a Korean woman who once studied in Japan where she met Jungo, a Japanese man and they fell for each other.

Hong and Jungo used to be madly in love with each other but a misunderstanding and lack of communication separated them rendering both of them heartbroken. It is interesting that Hong and Jungo both are suffering from the repercussions of their painful breakup.

Soon after their breakup, Hong moved back to Korea thinking that they would never cross paths again. Hong used to believe that their love would not have an expiration date. Jungo on the other hand lives in the past, thinking if he had said something when they had their fight, would it have saved him from losing her?

By the game of fate, after five years, Hong and Jungo meet once again like a miracle when the latter comes to Korea. This reunion happens at the airport itself as they both get frozen in their tracks.

While thickening the plot, Min Joon, Hong’s present boyfriend is totally smitten by her and only has eyes for her. However, their sweet relationship is soon disrupted by the arrival of Jungo. Similarly, an ex-lover of Jungo, Kanna will also appear to add another layer of emotions.

It is clear that Hong and Jungo never really moved on from their love and so their reunion brings all those feelings to the ground. Will they fall in love once again or finally move on? The drama will further put the question into the foreground of whether there is a love that never changes.

Watch What Comes After Love trailer here:

Cast

What Comes After Love is bringing a mindblowing lead cast to portray heart-wrenching emotions heartbreak and a bubbly rush of romance.

Lee Se Young will be seen portraying Hong, a woman who once was full of bright smiles and laughter but now has changed into a more mature yet sorrowful person. Lee Se Young is a popular South Korean actress who has been captivating audiences with her roles in dramas like The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, The Red Sleeve, The Law Cafe, Kairos, Memorist, The Crowned Clown, and Doctor John.

On the other hand, Jungo will be played by the renowned Japanese actor Sakaguchi Kentaro. Jungo is a man who is full of regrets and the hope of reuniting with his fated lover once again. Sakaguchi Kentaro is well-known for his dramas Tokyo Tarareba Girls, Signal, Only Just Married, Innocence, Fight Against False Charges, and Hell Dogs.

Meanwhile, Hong Jung Hyun will play Hong’s boyfriend, Min Joon. He loves Hong dearly but is still longing for the same feelings from her side.

Nakamura Anne will be seen portraying Jungo’s ex-girlfriend, Kanna who still loves him but also is saddened for him because he is stuck in his past.

Supporting Cast

As for the supporting cast in What Comes After Love, Lee Bo Ram will be seen playing Rok, Hong’s younger sister.

Get ready to experience a moving story of love that will surpass national boundaries in What Comes After Love!

