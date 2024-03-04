CUBE Entertainment is gearing up for the launch of their newest boy group, NOWADAYS. Although not a lot of details have been revealed, a short clip dropped on the official social media accounts of the group has managed to give hints about the concept of the name.

CUBE Entertainment officially launched the social media accounts of their new K-pop group, NOWADAYS, on March 4, 2024, at midnight KST.

CUBE Entertainment releases video teaser for NOWADAYS

Along with the launch of social media accounts, CUBE Entertainment also posted a video snippet where the concept behind the name and group was teased. The name is divided into three words: NOW, A, and DAYS. A space has been left between A and DAYS to fill it with various words describing the types of days.

The video started with ‘NOW A CURIOUS DAYS’ and from there on, different words were used to make up a phrase. Dreamy, youthful, different, and fine are used to further create anticipation among fans. Moreover, at the end, a snippet of a song was added to the space, which indicated the kind of music the group will be creating. Another bunch of words were also added to ultimately make up the word today.

CUBE Entertainment has not provided much information about the group; however, the concept will follow a storyline where the group will release music on relatable themes that appease a broader audience. The vision for the group is to capture the true experiences and essence of everyday life.

More about NOWADAYS

There have been a lot of speculations surrounding the boy group on the internet. The boy band is confirmed to have five members, but the names of the members have not been officially released. However, it has been reported that Kim Hyunbin, a trainee at CUBE, will be debuting in the group. Jinhyuk, who made an appearance in the Pentagon’s Cold Killer alongside Jung Yeonwoo, another CUBE trainee, will also be joining the team.

CUBE Entertainment will be debuting a new boy group after nearly 8 years since the launch of the Pentagon in 2016. K-pop fans have continuously pinned their expectations and hopes on the new group. Moreover, leaving the identities of the group members in mystery has created even more anticipation among K-pop fans. The company is known for creating marvelous boy groups, such as BTOB, which has had a spectacular career.

