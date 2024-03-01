BTOB, the 3rd generation K-pop group is celebrating their 12 years in the music industry by holding concerts. The group has announced their tour to the Philippines as part of the much-anticipated fan concerts.

BTOB to hold concert in Philippines’ Manila as part of 2024 BTOB Fan-Con Our Dream

On March 1, the organizers’ team announced the schedule of BTOB's fan concert in Philppines’ Manila, as a part of the 2024 BTOB Fan-Con Our Dream. The event will reportedly be held on April 7 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

Upon the reveal, fans from Philippines seem to be rejoicing as the group is coming back after their last concert in 2016.

Check below the details of BTOB’s fan concert in Manila.

More about 2024 BTOB Fan-Con Our Dream

Meanwhile, On February 27, BTOB announced their concert schedule in South Korea, which will take place ahead of the Manila event. The Seoul fan concert will commence on March 22 at 8 PM KST. The schedule will continue till March 24 at the SK Olympic Handball Gymnasium in Seoul. The 2024 fan concert of BTOB has been named Our Dream as the group is looking forward to reliving all the precious moments with their fandom Melody, who has been an integral part of their long journey. As they fulfill 12 years in the realm of K-pop, anticipation runs high about BTOB presenting unforgettable moments at their upcoming stages.

More about BTOB

The third-generation K-pop boy band BTOB debuted under CUBE Entertainment in 2012, with their first EP Born to Beat. Originally formed with seven members including Minhyuk, Eunkwang, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel, Sungjae, and Jung II Hoon, BTOB continued to thrive as a sextet, followed by Jung II Hoon’s departure in 2020.

Shortly, after their debut, BTOB rose to fame with their distinctive music style characterized by R&B, Ballad, and Jazz genres. Though they debuted with a strong start, it’s in the following years they emerged as a popular K-pop group. Especially after their resurgence in 2015 as a pop ballad group, they garnered a lot of attention.

BTOB’s best hits like It’s Okay (2015), Wow (2012), Insane (2012), Beep Beep (2014), Irresistible Lips (20120, and more cemented their position as a prominent K-pop group of the 3rd generation.

As they celebrate 12 years of long journey in the K-pop industry, it is expected to witness more success from BTOB, in the upcoming years.

