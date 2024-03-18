BTOB’s Changsub and You Quiz on the Block’s Jo Se Ho to team up as MCs in new variety show Suddenly OOO

Changsub, the lead vocalist of the K-pop boy band BTOB has been announced as the host of an upcoming variety show titled Suddenly OOO (working title). Additionally, popular MC Jo Se Ho will team up with him to lead the program.

BTOB’s Changsub and Jo Se Ho announced as MCs for upcoming variety show Suddenly OOO

On March 18, a South Korean media outlet reported that the duo has been confirmed as an MC pair and will be hosting the upcoming variety show which is slated to broadcast on the ENA network.

The surprising announcement is met with much excitement as the viewers are looking forward to witnessing a new on-screen MC pair.

More about the upcoming variety show Suddenly OOO

Meanwhile, Suddenly OOO is sparking much intrigue with its unique plot that will capture the busy and realistic lives of many celebrities at one hand.

On the other hand, the stars attending the show will find themselves in a simulation of an unfamiliar environment, that they never experience in their daily lives. This variety program will offer a rare opportunity to the viewers to witness their favorite stars in a daily routine that reflects on everyday lives while also depicting the chaos stars face.

In addition, PD Ahn Je Min, who earlier led Comedy Big League will helm Suddenly OOO. Along with him, the writer of the tvN reality show Great Escape, Kim Jung Sun will join the team to create a successful variety show combining a webtoon-like concept.

Advertisement

Though the release plans for the program haven’t been disclosed in detail, Suddenly OOO is expected to hit the screen in May.

More about BTOB's Changsub

Changsub is the lead vocalist of BTOB, who has been actively working in the entertainment industry since the group’s debut in 2012. He is also known for delivering funny and chaotic ad-libs combined with his adorable charm. The singer previously made his solo and group appearances in many reality-variety shows including KBS2’s Hyena On the Keyboard, MBC’s I Live Alone, and more.

More about MC Jo Se Ho

Meanwhile, MC-comedian Jo Se Ho is known for hosting tvN’s You Quiz on the Block alongside Yoo Jae Suk, KBS2’s Beat Coin, Happy Together, MBC’s Infinite Challenge, and more reality programs.

While anticipation runs high to see Changsub in a different avatar, fans are also expecting a refreshing chemistry with his MC partner Jo Se Ho.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Extraordinary Attorney Woo’s Kang Tae Oh considering offer to star in K-drama Potato Research Institute