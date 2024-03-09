SEVENTEEN leads K-pop boy group brand value rankings for March; TWS and The Boyz follow

In the latest K-Pop boy group brand value rankings for March, SEVENTEEN maintains their lead, followed by TWS and The Boyz. Check out the full top 30 list to see how your favorite boy groups fared this month!

By Saumya Saxena
Published on Mar 09, 2024  |  11:07 AM IST |  15.5K
SEVENTEEN, TWS; Image Courtesy: PLEDIS Entertainment
Key Highlight
  • The Korean Business Research Institute announces March boy group brand reputation rankings
  • SEVENTEEN, TWS, The Boyz and others secure top spots on the list

In the latest K-Pop boy group brand value rankings for March, SEVENTEEN continues their dominant streak, followed closely by rising stars TWS and perennial favorites, THE BOYZ. The rankings, curated by the Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute, reflect various factors such as consumer participation, media activity, and community engagement. Let's delve into the insights behind these rankings and explore the top 30 groups making waves in the industry this month.

About K-pop boy group brand value rankings for March

The Korean Brand Reputation Research Institute recently unveiled the brand value rankings of K-Pop boy groups for the month of March. Analyzing data from February 9 to March 9, the institute scrutinized various factors including consumer participation, media activity, communication, and community engagement to determine the brand reputation index. The rankings not only serve as a gauge of a group's popularity but also offer valuable insights into consumer trends and habits in the K-Pop industry.

Topping the charts once again is SEVENTEEN, solidifying their reign at the pinnacle of the K-Pop world. With a remarkable brand reputation index of 4,049,176 for March, SEVENTEEN continues to captivate fans with their music, evident in high-ranking phrases such as OST, album, and ticketing. The group's positive sentiment score of 81.54 percent further underscores their unwavering popularity and strong connection with their fanbase.

Making an impressive debut in the rankings is TWS, securing the second position with a brand reputation index of 2,835,019 for March. Their swift rise speaks volumes about their growing influence and appeal within the industry, setting the stage for a promising future ahead.

Meanwhile, The Boyz maintains their stronghold in the top tier, securing the third position with a brand reputation index of 2,832,031. With consistent performance and engagement, The Boyz continues to solidify their position as one of the most prominent boy groups in K-Pop.

Not far behind is NCT, claiming the fourth spot with a brand reputation index of 2,807,659, showcasing a notable 2.55 percent increase from February. Their upward trajectory reflects their enduring popularity and evolving presence in the competitive landscape of K-Pop.

Rounding out the top five is RIIZE, with a brand reputation index of 2,241,767 for March. Their inclusion underscores the diversity and vibrancy of the K-Pop ecosystem, with newer entrants making significant strides alongside established acts.

Here’s the list of top 30 K-pop boy groups for March 2024

  1. SEVENTEEN
  2. TWS
  3. THE BOYZ
  4. NCT
  5. RIIZE
  6. EXO
  7. Stray Kids
  8. BTOB
  9. Super Junior
  10. BTS
  11. ENHYPEN
  12. ASTRO
  13. TREASURE
  14. SHINee
  15. B1A4
  16. MONSTA X
  17. BOYNEXTDOOR
  18. TOMORROW X TOGETHER
  19. ATEEZ
  20. Block B
  21. HIGHLIGHT
  22. TVXQ
  23. Wanna One
  24. INFINITE
  25. VIXX
  26. PENTAGON
  27. 2PM
  28. CRAVITY
  29. WINNER
  30. SF9

Credits: Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute, PLEDIS Entertainment
