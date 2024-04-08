BTOB's Yook Sungjae, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, aespa's Karina and more set to star in new variety show Synchro You

Synchro You (literal title), KBS2's upcoming pilot variety show, has revealed its impressive lineup of MCs. Yoo Jae Suk, along with BTOB's Yook Sungjae, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, aespa's Karina, and other talented celebrities, are set to bring their charm and charisma to this new variety show Synchro You.

On April 8, KBS2's Synchro You made an exciting announcement, revealing the confirmed MC lineup for the new pilot variety show. The star-studded cast includes Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Juck, Lee Yong Jin, BTOB's Yook Sungjae, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, and aespa's Karina. Viewers can anticipate the show's premiere, scheduled to air twice on May 10 and May 18.

The upcoming music variety show Synchro You will feature captivating cover performances by renowned artists, complemented by AI vocals that achieve an impressive 99 per cent synchronization rate with the original artists. As cast members immerse themselves in the fantastic cover stages, they'll embark on a quest to identify subtle hints that distinguish the remaining 1 per cent of the real artists' vocals.

Yoo Jae Suk's exceptional hosting abilities will be complemented by the musical skills of genius singer-songwriter Lee Juck and the entertaining flair of singer and comedian Lee Yong Jin, heightening anticipation for their profound understanding of music and dynamic chemistry with the host. Furthermore, the inclusion of idol group members BTOB's Yook Sungjae, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, and aespa's Karina promises to ignite explosive synergy.

More about Sungjae, Hoshi and Karina

Yook Sung Jae, known mononymously as Sungjae, is a versatile South Korean artist renowned for his roles as a singer, songwriter, actor, host, and entertainer. He rose to prominence as a member of the boy group BTOB and its sub-group, BTOB Blue. In addition to his musical endeavors, Sungjae has showcased his acting power in numerous television dramas such as Who Are You: School 2015, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Mystic Pop-up Bar, The Golden Spoon, and more. His charismatic presence has also graced several reality shows, including Hitmaker, We Got Married, and Master in the House.

Kwon Soon Young, better known as Hoshi, is a multi-talented South Korean artist. He's a singer, dancer, and choreographer under Pledis Entertainment. Hoshi shines as the leader of SEVENTEEN's performance team and is also a member of the subunit BSS.

Finally, Karina is a versatile South Korean artist, excelling as a singer, rapper, and dancer. She leads the popular girl group aespa, formed by SM Entertainment in November 2020. Additionally, Karina is a valued member of the supergroup Got the Beat, which made its debut on January 3, 2022.

