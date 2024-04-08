BTOB's Yook Sungjae, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, aespa's Karina and more set to star in new variety show Synchro You

Yoo Jae Suk, BTOB's Yook Sungjae, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, aespa's Karina, and more are confirmed for the new variety show Synchro You. Read on to know more.

By Pratyusha Dash
Updated on Apr 08, 2024  |  11:14 AM IST |  8.4K
Sungjae (credits- IWill Media), Hoshi (credits- Pledis Entertainment), Karina (Credits- SM Entertainment)
Sungjae (credits- IWill Media), Hoshi (credits- Pledis Entertainment), Karina (Credits- SM Entertainment)
Key Highlight
  • Yoo Jae Suk, BTOB's Yook Sungjae, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, aespa's Karina, more to star in new show
  • The new variety show is titled Synchro You

Synchro You (literal title), KBS2's upcoming pilot variety show, has revealed its impressive lineup of MCs. Yoo Jae Suk, along with BTOB's Yook Sungjae, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, aespa's Karina, and other talented celebrities, are set to bring their charm and charisma to this new variety show Synchro You.

Synchro You’s cast including BTOB's Yook Sungjae, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, aespa's Karina, and more confirmed

On April 8, KBS2's Synchro You made an exciting announcement, revealing the confirmed MC lineup for the new pilot variety show. The star-studded cast includes Yoo Jae Suk, Lee Juck, Lee Yong Jin, BTOB's Yook Sungjae, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, and aespa's Karina. Viewers can anticipate the show's premiere, scheduled to air twice on May 10 and May 18.

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…
Shop Now

The upcoming music variety show Synchro You will feature captivating cover performances by renowned artists, complemented by AI vocals that achieve an impressive 99 per cent synchronization rate with the original artists. As cast members immerse themselves in the fantastic cover stages, they'll embark on a quest to identify subtle hints that distinguish the remaining 1 per cent of the real artists' vocals. 

Related Stories

aespa’s Karina and Alchemy of Souls actor Lee Jae Wook flaunt couple sunglasses
korean
aespa’s Karina and Alchemy of Souls actor Lee Jae Wook flaunt couple sunglasses
Mingyu of SEVENTEEN becomes first local ambassador for Bulgari
korean
Mingyu of SEVENTEEN becomes first local ambassador for Bulgari

Yoo Jae Suk's exceptional hosting abilities will be complemented by the musical skills of genius singer-songwriter Lee Juck and the entertaining flair of singer and comedian Lee Yong Jin, heightening anticipation for their profound understanding of music and dynamic chemistry with the host. Furthermore, the inclusion of idol group members BTOB's Yook Sungjae, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, and aespa's Karina promises to ignite explosive synergy. 




More about Sungjae, Hoshi and Karina

Yook Sung Jae, known mononymously as Sungjae, is a versatile South Korean artist renowned for his roles as a singer, songwriter, actor, host, and entertainer. He rose to prominence as a member of the boy group BTOB and its sub-group, BTOB Blue. In addition to his musical endeavors, Sungjae has showcased his acting power in numerous television dramas such as Who Are You: School 2015, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Mystic Pop-up Bar, The Golden Spoon, and more. His charismatic presence has also graced several reality shows, including Hitmaker, We Got Married, and Master in the House.

Kwon Soon Young, better known as Hoshi, is a multi-talented South Korean artist. He's a singer, dancer, and choreographer under Pledis Entertainment. Hoshi shines as the leader of SEVENTEEN's performance team and is also a member of the subunit BSS.

Finally, Karina is a versatile South Korean artist, excelling as a singer, rapper, and dancer. She leads the popular girl group aespa, formed by SM Entertainment in November 2020. Additionally, Karina is a valued member of the supergroup Got the Beat, which made its debut on January 3, 2022.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Jae Wook-aespa’s Karina, Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol and more; Korean couples who broke up after brief relationships

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Pratyusha Dash

Pratyusha Dash is an English Literature Graduate from Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies with a deep passion for Korean

...

Credits: OSEN
Advertisement

Latest Articles