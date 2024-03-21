BTOB is one of the few groups in the dynamic world of K-pop that has managed to carve out a path that is enduring and impactful. Formed under CUBE Entertainment, BTOB, short for Born to Beat, debuted on March 21, 2012, through a YouTube livestream where they performed several songs. They released their self-titled EP, Born to Beat, on April 3, 2012. Comprising seven members—Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Changsub, Hyunsik, Peniel, Ilhoon, and Sungjae—BTOB embarked on a journey that would see them rise from humble beginnings to becoming one of the mainstream pillars of the 3rd generation K-pop scene.

From debut to mainstream success

BTOB's debut was marked by their distinct vocal prowess and diverse musicality. Their debut track, Insane, showcased their powerful vocals and rap skills, setting them apart in a crowded industry. Despite stiff competition from newly debuted groups such as EXO, B.A.P., and VIXX, BTOB's unique sound quickly garnered attention, laying the foundation for their future success.

Following their debut, BTOB continued to release a string of hit songs and albums, steadily building their fanbase known as Melody. With their fourth EP, Beep Beep, they achieved immense popularity in South Korea. They went on to hold their first-ever solo concert in Japan and subsequently in their home country in 2014. Moreover, in 2015, the group released their first full album, Complete, along with the title track, It's Okay. The album grabbed top spots in local music charts, solidifying their stance in the industry.

The group formed a subunit named BTOB Blue in 2016, consisting of vocalists Eunkwang, Changsub, Hyunsik, and Sungjae, and released their digital single, Stand By Me. However, their breakout song, Missing You, from their second studio album, Brother Act, in 2017, catapulted BTOB to mainstream success. Apart from topping several local song charts, it peaked at number two on the Gaon Digital Chart. The single was one of the most successful releases in the group’s career.

Enlistments and challenges

As BTOB's popularity soared, they ventured into various avenues beyond music. The members actively pursued solo activities, including acting, hosting, and variety show appearances, further expanding their reach and influence. Eunkwang, Minhyuk, and Changsub, in particular, gained recognition for their acting talents, solidifying BTOB's presence in both the music and entertainment spheres.

BTOB faced a significant challenge with the enlistment of Eunkwang in 2018. Minhyuk and Changsub also joined the military in 2019. The three members released the digital single Sorry to signify their new journey. Subsequently, in 2020, Hyunsik and Sungaje also enlisted in the military. However, amidst the group's efforts to navigate the challenges of enlistment, BTOB faced another unexpected setback with the departure of member Ilhoon. In December 2020, Ilhoon announced his departure from the group following his involvement in a controversy related to the purchase and use of illegal substances.

Post-enlistment and BTOB Company

On February 21, 2022, BTOB made their comeback as a full group with their third studio album, Be Together, featuring the title track, The Song. The album was successful, with even the b-sides charting high. However, their journey took a new turn on November 6, 2023, when, after eleven years under Cube Entertainment, the members of BTOB decided to part ways with the agency upon the expiration of their contracts.

However, in February 2024, BTOB announced the establishment of BTOB Company, signaling a fresh chapter for the group's collective and individual activities. While Eunkwang, Minhyuk, Hyunsik, and Peniel would continue their endeavors together under BTOB Company, Changsub signed with Fantagio for his solo activities.

From their humble beginnings as rookies to achieving mainstream success, BTOB's journey is a source of inspiration for aspiring artists everywhere. With their unwavering dedication to their craft and constant support from fans, BTOB continues to shine brightly in K-pop, proving that they are indeed born to beat.