BTOB’s Eunkwang sings 100 WINS for Lee Je Hoon starrer K-drama Chief Detective 1958’s OST; listen here

Chief Detective 1958 starring Lee Je Hoon, Seo Eun Soo, Yoon Hyun Soo, and more stars kicked off its run on April 19. The first episode of the drama has already earned exceptional viewership ratings that have never been witnessed before in the broadcaster’s history. As fans are already fascinated by an impeccable performance from the cast ensemble, expectations run high for its next episodes.

BTOB's Eunkwang displays powerful vocals in Chief Detective 1958's OST

BTOB leader Eunkwang has released a video featuring his hard work in the studio, lending a voice to the song 100 WINS, which is being used as the original Soundtrack for Chief Detective 1958. The drama has also introduced him as the first singer to join the OST lineup.

100 WINS exhibits the BTOB member’s powerful vocals accompanied by unique energetic beats. The track starts off with an intense percussion, gradually picking up the pace with a retro guitar riff, perfectly fitting with the drama’s theme.

Listen to Eunkwang’s 100 WINS for Chief Detective 1958 below:

More about Lee Je Hoon's Chief Detective 1958

The ongoing MBC drama Chief Detective 1958 serves as the prequel to the channel's previous drama Chief Inspector, which became a household name in the 70s, enjoying a long run from 1971 to 1989.

Hence, there were a lot of expectations regarding the new work and the first episode was able to keep up with that, enjoying an average rating of 10.1 %, setting a new record in MBC’s history. The impressive cast lineup boasts a talent influx of Lee Je Hoon, Seo Eun Soo, Yoon Hyun Soo, Choi Woo Sung, Lee Dong Hwi, and more.

Actor Lee Je Hoon embodies the titular character of the chief detective Park Young Han, who specializes in arresting thieves. When he joins a team of other colleagues to take down massive corruptive power, he rises to become a people’s detective. The drama will delve deeper into the rich history of the 50s Korea while enlightening viewers with the social powers at play at that time.

Veteran actor Choi Bool Am portrayed the character of Chief Detective in the sequel series Chief Inspector. The legendary actor returned to this ongoing series making a special appearance as the aged Park Young Han. His astounding performance spitting wisdom and knowledge made the premiere more significant.

Chief Detective 1958 will air its second episode today, April 20. From now on, it will air as the Friday-Saturday program on MBC. Global audiences can stream the drama on the Disney+ network.

