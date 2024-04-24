PENTAGON’s Kino goes viral for promoting new solo EP with handmade signboard at Coachella ground; see photos

Kino is a popular member of the K-pop boy band PENTAGON. He is mostly known for his irresistible visual charms, vocal prowess, and rapping skills. In 2022, the singer made an astounding solo debut, solidifying his presence in the realm of K-pop. Most recently, he released a solo single titled Freaky Love, stealing the hearts of his fans with his delightful presence.

PENTAGON's Kino shows off marketing creativity at Coachella ground

As Kino is all set to unveil a new EP, he took an unconventional approach to promote it ahead of the highly-anticipated release. Recently, some photos of him from the 2024 Coachella ground are making rounds on the internet. His social media shows that the PENTAGON member attended the prestigious music festival as an audience.

However, on one of the days of the music festival, some fans spotted him sitting on the ground, writing something on a signboard with colored markers. Shortly after, he was seen holding up the signboard, that read, “Discovered any new artist? Now you have. Big drop on May 2nd.” He also included his Instagram user name on the board, alongside his own name. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Notably, Kino is gearing up to release his new album titled If This is Love, I Want a Refund, which will be dropped on May 2.

Advertisement

The fans were amazed to see his creativity and innovative idea of promoting his upcoming album. While some netizens felt pity for seeing him sitting on the ground, trying to grab the crowd’s attention, most are calling him the self-marketing expert, who knows the foundation of a good promotional campaign.

Meanwhile, Kino seemed to have enjoyed every moment of the extravaganza event. He even shared sneak peeks on social media, offering fans a glimpse of his hip Coachella fashion.

Who is Kino?

In 2016, Kino debuted as a K-pop idol with the boy group PENTAGON, formed by CUBE Entertainment. In 2022, he made his solo debut with the single POSE.

In 2023, he parted ways with CUBE Entertainment after the contract expirations, alongside four other members of his group.

However, he still continues to be a member of PENTAGON, while dropping smash hits as a soloist. Most recently, in March, he unveiled a new digital single titled Freaky Love. Excitement brews among the fans as he seems to be all set for the ‘big drop’ on May 2.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat