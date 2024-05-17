EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Kemmu REVEALS wife Soha Ali Khan is ‘first person’ to hear his scripts; calls her ‘great sounding board’

Kunal Kemmu is not just a B-town star. He also has a knack for storytelling and penning dialogues for movies. The actor recently made his directorial debut with the comedy film Madgaon Express which was received positively by the audience.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Kemmu revealed that his wife, actress, and writer Soha Ali Khan is the first person to listen to his scripts.

Kunal Kemmu makes his wife Soha Ali Khan listen to his ideas first

Kunal Kemmu was in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla wherein he candidly spoke about Madgaon Express, which is his debut project as a director and screenwriter. When asked who is his go-to person with whom he narrates his script for the first time, the actor-director revealed it's his wife Soha Ali Khan.

Kunal told us, "Soha is somebody who.. if not the whole script, she has to hear too many ideas and stories. Like if I have a story, and I tell her 'You know, I have this idea' and she'll hear it and if I write a good scene that I think is funny then I'll make her read that scene and narrate it again. So, she has to go through multiple versions of them."

The Go Goa Gone actor and dialogue writer added, “But when I finish it then it’s not like I will only sit her down and make her hear it. Then I would prefer one or two friends sometimes, maybe my sister or mom. So, they become my guinea pigs. But Soha is the first person who sometimes I would wake up in the morning and say ‘I had this dream and I want you to tell you this story of this idea.’ So, she has to hear it the first time. She is always a great sounding board.”

Sharing how she reacts to his ideas; he explained that humor is simpler. “You see if it’s making her laugh. You know, ‘Ok, somewhere there is humor.’ But then there are sometimes there are dark stories and ideas that I have and she will be like ‘Hmm, it depends. Let’s see how it turns out’ and sometimes she will be like ‘I don’t know’.”

Sometimes, based on Soha’a reactions, Kunal determines that she doesn’t understand his writing. He then takes it as a motivation to actually build on the material and make his writing a reality. He also revealed that one time she didn’t initially believe in his writing. But after he ended up writing the whole thing, she liked it.

Kunal Kemmu opens up on Madgaon Express 2

In the same interview, he also opened up about the sequel to his directorial debut film. He said that he would start writing for Madgaon Express 2 only when he has a great story idea or it is as funny as the first one.

Sharing his reason behind it, he stated, “Because, see, with the first one, there is no expectation, and so goes the case, like I said, Andaz Apna Apna. Andaz Apna Apna, if you know, was a Flop, but when you go in with no expectations, then it's a pleasant surprise, but now you have expectations.”

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the movie stars actors Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye, and Chhaya Kadam.

