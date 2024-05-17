Katrina Kaif showers birthday love on husband Vicky Kaushal, shares happy PICS of Chhaava actor

On May 16, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal celebrated his birthday. On his big day, many B-town biggies and his co-stars took to social media to wish him well.

A while ago, his wife, actress Katrina Kaif showered big love on her husband by dropping some unseen happy images of the actor.

Katrina Kaif drops birthday post for husband Vicky Kaushal

Since the morning of May 16, social media has been buzzing with birthday wishes for actor Vicky Kaushal. While all of B-town shared their warm wishes for him, fans were eagerly waiting for his wife, actress Katrina Kaif to shower love on him on his big day.

Finally, the Merry Christmas actress took to Instagram and shared some unseen images of her husband. The three images that she shared of the Sam Bahadur actor made his fans gaga over him, yet again. While he looked handsome in a basic white t-shirt and blue pants sipping on his cup of chai, he also flaunted his million-dollar smile as he blew his birthday candle with a yummy-looking pastry.

It seems like the celebrity couple went for a secret and peaceful dinner together to mark him turning a year older. On her birthday post for Vicky, Kaif dropped multiple white heart and birthday cake emojis.

Take a look:

B-town celebs wished Vicky Kaushal on his birthday

Vicky Kaushal marked his 36th birthday on May 16th and to wish him, his Govinda Naam Mera co-star Kiara Advani shared a picture from their appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Kaan. She wrote on her Instagram stories, “Happy Birthday Vicksterrrrr. Shine bright my friend.”

Arjun Kapoor posted a screengrab of Vicky’s character from his movies and penned, “Wishing our film industry ke best soldier ko a very Happy Birthday.” He was joined by Sidharth Malhotra who shared on his IG stories, “Happy Birthday @vickykaushal9. Have a rocking year ahead! Big love and hug!”

Ayushmann Khurrana also wished ‘Vicky veere’ a very happy birthday. In his post for the birthday boy, actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani, penned, “Sending the happiest of birthday wishes!! Here's to another year of spreading your magic on screen and off. I wish you boundless joy, success, and inspiration for all your future projects. Keep shining, @vickykaushal09.”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Bad Newz and Chhaava.

