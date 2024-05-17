Los Angeles Chargers Roast Taylor Swift and Harrison Butker With NFL Schedule Posts; DETAILS Inside

The Los Angeles Chargers’ social media team certainly deserves a raise following their NFL schedule release. They might have hired a new coach and landed some quality draft picks, but fans were again excited about the team’s social media posts.

When the Chargers trolled the Las Vegas Raiders fan with a ‘get a job’ Google result, it felt like this could not get better. But they have beaten themselves at it once again. Although every team creatively posted their schedule, it was the Chargers who stole the show.

Chargers Target Taylor Swift and Harrison Butker

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to face the reigning Super Bowl champions twice in the upcoming season. They didn’t let go of the opportunity to troll Patrick Mahmos’ side. The Chargers targetted the Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and their kicker, Harrison Butker, in their post.

The Chargers haven’t played the Chiefs since 2021, and they announced their games against them in style. They prepared a 3-minute video for their opponents for the 2024 NFL season. A sims version of Taylor Swift and her jet that became a hot topic recently was included in the video. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Harrison Butker could be seen cooking and cleaning at the end of the video posted by the Chargers. The Chiefs’ kicker had made headlines with his misogynist comments recently.

Harrison Butker's Speech

Harrison Butker recently delivered a 20-minute commencement speech at Benedictine College. He gave some controversial statements about women, the LGBTQ+ community, and abortion. Butker congratulated the female graduates in the hall, saying that he thinks they are excited about marrying and raising children.

Butker said that the most important title for women should be a homemaker. His thoughts have received criticism from fans on the internet.