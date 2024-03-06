DAY6 set to mark FOUREVER comeback in March with series of concerts from April 12-14; Details

Rock band DAY6, under JYP Entertainment, is set to ignite the stage with a series of concerts following the release of their new EP FOUREVER on March 18. After a hiatus due to military duties, the band returns with their first album in three years, promising an exhilarating comeback for fans.

DAY6 gears up for 4-days of live show in April

JYP Entertainment has revealed that rock band DAY6 is set to captivate fans with a series of four concerts from April 12 to 14, hot on the heels of their upcoming EP release, FOUREVER, slated for March 18. The agency has kept the concert locations under wraps, teasing that further details will be disclosed on the band's social media platforms.

This marks a significant return to the concert scene for DAY6, as their Christmas concert, The Present: You are My Day, held in December last year, marked the first time in almost four years that all members performed together after completing their mandatory military service in November 2023.

JYP Entertainment officially announced the release of DAY6's new EP, FOUREVER, on Monday, creating heightened anticipation among fans. This album will be the band's first in three years, following their seventh EP, The Book of Us: Negentropy - Chaos swallowed up in love, released in April 2021, just before members commenced their military duties.

The promotional schedule for FOUREVER includes a series of teasers, album samples, and photo releases throughout March, culminating in the much-anticipated string of concerts in April.

More details about DAY6

Since their debut under JYP Entertainment in 2015, DAY6 has been a trailblazing force as the agency's first rock band. Comprising four talented members, Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon, the band's musical prowess spans genres, showcasing their versatility. Renowned for chart-topping hits like Congratulations (2015), the emotive You Were Beautiful (2017), and the anthemic Zombie (2020), DAY6 has solidified their presence in the K-pop scene.

With their dynamic combination of instrumental skill and powerful vocals, DAY6 continues to captivate fans, promising an enduring legacy in the world of Korean rock music.

