Circle Charts Weekly Report: BIBI, IU, TWICE, LE SSERAFIM secure top ranks; full list inside

The Circle Chart, South Korea's national music chart, mirrors the significance of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States. In the latest rankings from February 18 to February 24, artists like BIBI, IU, and LE SSERAFIM dominate both the digital singles and physical albums charts, offering a glimpse into the dynamic music landscape of South Korea.

About Circle Charts

The Circle Chart, formerly known as the Gaon Music Chart, stands as South Korea's premier national chart, akin to Japan's Oricon and the United States' Billboard. Established in 2010 by the Korea Music Content Association and sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, this comprehensive chart meticulously gauges the weekly popularity of songs and albums in the vibrant South Korean music scene.

Renowned for its accuracy and reliability, The Circle Chart has become an essential barometer for measuring the success and impact of musical releases. Reflecting the dynamic and diverse landscape of the Korean music industry, it plays a pivotal role in tracking the performance of artists across various genres. From K-pop sensations to indie gems, The Circle Chart provides a comprehensive snapshot of the nation's musical preferences, influencing industry decisions and offering fans valuable insights into the ever-evolving Korean music landscape.

Advertisement

Here are the Circle Chart rankings from February 18-24

Circle Chart National Digital Singles Ranking

1. BIBI - Bam Yang Gang

2. IU - Love Wins All

3. TWS - Plot Twist

4. Girls' Generation's Taeyeon - To.X

5. Lim Jae Hyun - Rhapsody Of Sadness

6. IU - Shopper

7. IU - Holssi

8. LE SSERAFIM - Perfect Night

9. RIIZE- Love 119

10. LE SSERAFIM - EASY

Circle Chart National Physical Albums Ranking

1. LE SSERAFIM - EASY

2. TWICE - With YOU-th

3. IU - The Winning

4. LE SSERAFIM - EASY (Weverse Version)

5. MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul - Starlit of Muse

6. TWICE - With YOU-th (Nemo Version)

7. TWS - Sparkling Blue

8. SEVENTEEN - Face the Sun

9. MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul - Starlit of Muse (POCA Version)

10. GOT7's Yugyeom - TRUST ME

Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke

1. Parc Jae Jung - Let's Say Goodbye

2. Lim Jae Hyun - Rhapsody Of Sadness

3. Nerd Connection - Only If I Have You

4. Hwagok Dong Green Frog - Remember Me

5. DAY6 - You Were Beautiful

6. izi - Emergency Room

7. DK - Heart

8. BumJin - A Letter

9. MC The Max - No Matter Where

10. Yoon Jong Shin - Like It

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 2024 Korean Music Awards Winners: NewJeans bags most nods, AKMU, KISS OF LIFE follow; full list inside