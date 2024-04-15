DAY6 faces hilarious moment at Welcome to the Show concert as fans refuse to let encore stage end; Watch here

DAY6 is a talented four-piece pop-rock band that made their debut in September 2015 with the track Congratulations. They are known for their soothing music, easy lyrics and for being a self-producing band. Some of their most famous songs include Zombie, Shoot Me, You Were Beautiful and more. This March, they made a comeback with all members after three years with Welcome to the Show.

DAY6 enchant at Welcome to the Show concert; Fans want more

On April 13, DAY6 took over the stage at their Welcome to the Show concert. Their concert was also attended by idols like TWICE's Dahyun, Jihyo and Jeongyeon, MonstaX's Hyungwon, actor Lee Dong Wook and more. The band is known for their spectacular live performances. So it comes as no surprise that they set the stage on fire with their latest concert as well.

Hilariously, fans couldn't get enough of their performance and kept asking for more encore songs. Funnily enough, the members had to call for an emergency meeting on stage to decide which songs to perform. It was a surprising moment for the members as well because even though they had finished the concert, fans were not ready to go home and kept requesting them for more. This moment had the members in laughter splits too. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about DAY6

DAY6 currently has four members, Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon. Sungjin is the leader and the main vocalist of the group. Young K is the bassist, vocalist and rapper. He has also written various songs for the group and other artists. Wonpil is a keyboardist and vocalist. He too has written songs for DAY6. Dowoon is the maknae and the drummer. All members have finished their mandatory military service and finally made a comeback with hall four members in March after a three-year-long wait.

The group also included member Jae who parted ways with the group in December 2021. He has been focusing on his solo career.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ENHYPEN members’ photograph with Japanese hostess at recent brand event sparks controversy; HYBE responds