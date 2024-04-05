'Fighting for us too': RM shows support to DAY6's FOUREVER comeback after military service, anticipating BTS' return in 2025

BTS leader RM extended support to DAY6's latest release, FOUREVER, marking their post-military comeback. However, it's his caption that has raised anticipation as RM eagerly awaits BTS' return in 2025.

BTS’ RM awaits their reunion post-military while cheering for DAY6

On April 3, RM, leader of BTS, took to social media to extend his support for DAY6's comeback after completing their military service. RM's message not only conveyed encouragement for DAY6's return but also hinted at the anticipation surrounding BTS' own upcoming comeback in 2025. He captioned his post "fighting for us too," acknowledging the hard work and dedication put in by both groups.

DAY6, who finished their enlistment in December, have reunited as a group and are now making their first comeback with FOUREVER, since returning. RM's gesture highlights the camaraderie and solidarity among K-pop artists, as they continue to support each other's endeavors and celebrate milestones in their careers. Fans of both BTS and DAY6 welcomed RM's supportive message, showcasing the unity and mutual respect within the K-pop community.

DAY6 dropped their first album FOUREVER, post-military return on March 18

DAY6, the South Korean pop-rock band under JYP Entertainment, has been a significant presence in the K-pop scene since their debut on September 7, 2015. Comprising Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon, the band initially debuted as a six-member group before Junhyeok and Jae's departures. Known for their involvement in writing, composing, and producing their music, DAY6 gained attention with their Every Day6 project in 2017, releasing two songs monthly throughout the year.

Now, after completing their military service, DAY6 unveiled their highly anticipated eighth EP, titled FOUREVER, along with its lead single Welcome to the Show on March 18, 2024. Following the comeback, DAY6 plans to hold four concerts from April 12 to April 14, 2024.

More details about BTS members’ military journeys

BTS members continue their military journeys with dedication and determination. SUGA entered the Nonsan Army Training Center for basic military training, enhancing his role as a public service worker. Meanwhile, V has progressed to the ROK Army's 2nd division, specializing in military police special forces, after completing intensive training alongside RM. Jimin and Jungkook completed basic military training and joined Jin at the 5th Infantry Division. As anticipation builds for their return, Jin's service is set to conclude in June, and J-Hope's in October 2024. Each member's unique military role contributes to BTS' diverse experiences, promising an eagerly awaited reunion in 2025.

