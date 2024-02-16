DAY6 set for Match comeback: 5 songs to check out ahead of new music release

DAY6 is a pop-rock band who made their debut in September 2015. Originally the band consisted of six members including Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, Junhyuk, Jae and Dowoon. Junhyuk departed from the group in 2016 and Jae parted ways in 2021. The talented members are also involved with the writing and creation of their songs. Here is a list of some of their best songs to check out before their much-awaited comeback.

Best DAY6 songs

Shoot Me

Shoot Me by DAY6 was released in June 2018 and was the title track of their album Shoot Me: Youth Part 1. The song brought out the more chaotic vibe of the group. The absolute headbanger will surely make want to sing along to the beats. The song talks about how words often work as verbal bullets and shoot through one's heart.

Zombie

Zombie was released in 2020 during the pandemic. The song was an instant hit with the listeners as it beautifully displayed the emotions that most people feel. Zombie is a song which talks about how repetitive life gets and compares it to living like a zombie. It is the title track of their album The Book of Us: The Demon. The song also has an English version.

Congratulations

Congratulations is the DAY6's debut track. It was released in September 2015 as a part of their album The Day as a six-member band. Later they also released a version with five members and an English version. The song is regarded as DAY6's magnum opus. The music video also featured Choi Woo Shik. The song talks about a break in the relationship which turns sour as one partner finds a new love in that time while the other waited.

Afraid

Afraid is a b-side track from the 2020 album The Book of Us: The Demon. The melancholic track compares love to light and discusses hesitance due to the fear of bringing personal darkness into this light. The demo version which is sung by the leader Sungjin was also released and was a hit among the fans. The lyrics say that it's something hard to keep and hard to let go of at the same time.

Letting Go

Letting Go is a brave break-up track in which the singer finds the courage to let go past love as they believe that they can't do much for their partner anymore. So it will be best to let them go and set them free. They also expand on the beautiful memories that they shared and even though they don't want it to end this way, they have to let go. It is a part of their 2017 album Sunrise.

Special mentions

Best Part

When the Sea Sleeps

Beautiful Feeling

Days Gone By

Right Through Me

You Were Beautiful

I Loved You

Best Part

How Can I Say

More about DAY6

DAY6 currently has four members, Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon. Sungjin is the leader and the main vocalist of the group. Young K is the bassist, vocalist and rapper. He has also written various songs for the group and other artists. Wonpil is a keyboardist and vocalist. He too has written songs for DAY6. Dowoon is the maknae and the drummer. All members have finished their mandatory military service and hence it is expected that the group will be making a comeback in three years.

On February 16, JYP Entertainment confirmed that DAY6 is currently filming for their music video and are aiming for a March release.

