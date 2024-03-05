SHINee's Onew and Taemin set to part ways with SM Entertainment after 16 years; Details

In a significant development, SHINee's Taemin is set to part ways with SM Entertainment after 16 years, with his exclusive contract concluding in March 2024. Coinciding with Taemin's departure, fellow SHINee member Onew is reportedly on track to conclude his long-standing contract with SM Entertainment in the first half of 2024, exploring diverse possibilities for the future.

In a significant turn of events, SHINee's Taemin and Onew are set to bid farewell to SM Entertainment, marking the end of their longstanding exclusive contracts with the agency.

On March 5, a K-media reported that Taemin's 16-year journey with SM Entertainment will conclude at the end of March 2024, as he seeks new horizons as a soloist and, intriguingly, expresses a desire to continue his group activities with SHINee under the SM Entertainment umbrella.

Reports also suggest that Taemin is poised to join BPM Entertainment, a move that aligns with the trend among idol group members who seek to explore solo endeavors while maintaining group commitments with their original agencies. BPM Entertainment is known for housing groups like VIVIZ and has reportedly approached prominent EXO members in the past.

Meanwhile, Onew, another SHINee member, is reported to conclude his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment in the first half of this year. A representative for Onew stated, "We are currently exploring various possibilities for our future endeavors," leaving fans eager to witness the next steps in his illustrious career.

Onew, celebrated for his contributions to SHINee's chart-topping hits ventured into solo artistry in 2018 with his inaugural album Voice. Facing a health setback following his solo concert, plans for SHINee's 8th full-length album to commemorate their 15th debut anniversary were temporarily halted.

As the K-pop landscape evolves with these departures, fans remain hopeful for the future endeavors of Taemin and Onew, anticipating their continued contributions to the industry. SM Entertainment, as of now, has not issued an official statement on these developments.

More details about SHINee

Debuting under SM Entertainment in 2008, SHINee swiftly became a powerhouse in the South Korean music scene. Comprising Onew, Jonghyun, Key, Minho, and Taemin, the group's dynamic blend of pop, R&B, and electronic music solidified their status as trendsetters. Renowned for their mesmerizing performances and harmonious vocals, SHINee garnered the moniker Princes of K-pop. Their influence transcends borders, extending to Japan, where they achieved notable success. Despite the tragic loss of Jonghyun in 2017, SHINee continues to captivate audiences with their timeless hits like Replay, Ring Ding Dong, Lucifer, Sherlock, more and innovative concepts, leaving an indelible mark on the global K-pop landscape.

