DAY6 to make full group comeback after three years in March; Agency confirms

DAY6 is a four-piece pop-rock band who made their debut in September 2015. Originally the band consisted of six members including Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, Junhyuk, Jae and Dowoon. Junhyuk departed from the group in 2016 and Jae parted ways in 2021. The talented members are also involved with the writing and creation of their songs. The group will be making a debut in March this year.

DAY6 to make a comeback with all four members in three years this March

According to JYP Entertainment, DAY6 has finished shooting their music videos. An exact date for their comeback is yet to be decided but they are aiming for a March comeback in time for the spring season. This would be the first time all four members Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil, and Dowoon would be making a comeback together in three years. All four members have completed their mandatory military service and are all geared up for their release. Their last release was the album The Book of Us: Negentropy – Chaos Swallowed Up in Love in April 2021.

More about DAY6

DAY6 currently has four members, Sungjin, Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon. Sungjin is the leader and the main vocalist of the group. Young K is the bassist, vocalist and rapper. He has also written various songs for the group and other artists. Wonpil is a keyboardist and vocalist. He too has written songs for DAY6. Dowoon is the maknae and the drummer. All members have finished their mandatory military service and hence it is expected that the group will be making a comeback after a long wait of three years.

On February 16, JYP Entertainment confirmed that DAY6 is currently filming for their music video and are aiming for a March release.

