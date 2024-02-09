2024 Asia Star Entertainer Awards: Billlie, The Boyz, DAY6, STAYC and more to join performers lineup

The first Asia Star Entertainer Awards unveils its second lineup of performers for the upcoming event. DAY6, Billlie, and Fantasy Boys will grace the stage alongside previously announced artists such as The Boyz, STAYC, and NiziU. The Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2024 is set to take place on April 10 at the K-Arena Yokohama.

Billlie, The Boyz and more to perform at first Asia Star Entertainer Awards

The first Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA 2024) continues to build anticipation as Day6, Billlie, and Fantasy Boys are confirmed to grace the stage, marking a significant moment for the acclaimed groups.

This announcement marks Day6's first performance as a complete group at an awards ceremony since their debut in 2015. Renowned for their global impact, Day6 has garnered recognition as a K-pop representative global band, achieving remarkable feats such as over 100 live performances in four years, two world tours, and winning the 2020 MAMA Best Band Performance Award. Despite their group activities concluding in November 2023, they demonstrated their enduring popularity by selling out all tickets for their solo concert in December.

Billlie, a rising star in the music industry since their debut in 2021, has captivated K-pop fans with a unique worldview and exceptional live performances. Their 4th mini album, The Billage of Perception: Chapter Three, earned accolades, including being selected as one of the 25 Best K-Pop Albums of 2023 by U.S. Billboard in December.

Advertisement

Fantasy Boys, emerging as global super rookies through MBC's survival show After School Excitement Season 2 - Boys Fantasy, bring their energy to ASEA 2024. Created by CEO Kim Gwang Soo of Pocket Idol Studio, Fantasy Boys have solidified their local fandom and international presence since their debut in September 2023.

The first lineup released on the 5th included THE BOYZ, STAYC, and NiziU. Stay tuned for further announcements, including the complete artist lineup and award categories, on the official website.

More details about the 1st Asia Star Entertainer Awards

The inaugural Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2024 (ASEA 2024) promises to be a star-studded event, featuring top-tier K-pop artists and Asian singers who have made significant strides on the global stage in the past year. The prestigious awards ceremony will be hosted by Girls' Generation's Kwon Yuri and 2PM's Ok Taecyeon, adding charisma to the proceedings. The grand prize awards will be presented by esteemed actors Song Seung Heon and Jeon Yeo Bin.

Set to take place at the K-Arena, the world's largest music-only concert hall with a capacity of 20,000 seats, ASEA 2024 is poised to deliver a spectacular celebration of Asian entertainment achievements.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 2PM’s Taecyeon and Girls’ Generation’s Yuri announced as hosts for 1st Asia Star Entertainer Awards