Dear Hyeri, What Comes After Love and more: Here's how 2024 marks return of old flames trope for K-dramas

Dear Hyeri, What Comes After Love and many more 2024 romance K-dramas discover the trope of former lovers coming across each other again. The 'reigniting old flame' seems to be a popular choice for dramas this year. Here are 4 2024 K-dramas with the old flame trope.

Dear Hyeri

Dear Hyeri starring Shin Hye Sun, Lee Jin Wook and Kang Hoon is currently airing on ENA.

The drama tells the story of an announcer, who has been working in the industry for the last 14 years. Yet, she is unknown to the public and also works as a parking assistant to earn a proper living. She has a deep-seated wound, which gives birth to her hidden personality, which is positive and bubbly. She reunites with her ex-boyfriend at her workplace who also has past traumas. They slowly start making each other better.

The project has been directed by Jung Ji Hyun, who is also known for hits like King: Eternal Monarch, Twenty Five, Twenty One, Mr Sunshine, and more. Han Ga Ram wrote the screenplay, who has also written for When the Weather is Fine.

What Comes After Love

What Comes After Love will premiere on September 27. It will include 6 episodes and air every Friday. Lee Se Young, Sakaguchi Kentaro, Hong Jong Hyun, Lee Bo Ram, and Nakamura Anne will be taking on the main roles in the series.

The series is adapted from a novel written by Gong Ji Young and the Japanese author Tsuji Hitonar. Moon Hyun Sang has directed the project. He is also known for films like Seoul Vibe and As One. What Comes After Love will mark his first drama.

The series will tell the story of a Korean woman, Choi Hong, who is a student in Japan. She meets a Japanese man, Aoki Jungo, and they eventually end up dating and falling in love. However, due to the realities of life and their differences, they chose to break up. After 5 years, when Aoki Jungo travels to Seoul for work, the two unexpectedly meet each other face-to-face.

Love on a single Log Bridge

The romance comedy Love on a Single Log Bridge is scheduled to premiere in the latter half of 2024. There will be 12 episodes, which will air every Saturday and Sunday. Joo Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi take on the main roles in the drama.

The story revolves around Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won, who were once lovers but had to separate due to family feuds. After the painful breakup, they both went their separate ways. Fate reunites them after 15 years and their passionate love for each other does not seem to have faded.

Love on a Single Log Bridge has been directed by Park Joon Hwa, also known for the Alchemy of Souls series Because This is My First Life, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and more. The script has been written by Kim Ye Jin, who also wrote for The Tale of Nokdu and Love in the Moonlight.

Welcome to Samdalri

The drama tells the story of a successful photographer Jo Sam Dal who has fallen from grace due to an incident. She returned to her hometown, a place she always wanted to avoid. Here she reunites with her childhood friend Jo Young Pil who is a weather forecaster. The two grew up together as neighbors and ended up dating each other. However, they break up due to reasons. But love blossoms once more when they reunite. Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun take on the main roles in the drama.

The project is directed by Cha Young Hoon and is known for delivering hits like When the Camellia Blooms, Forecasting Love and Weather, and Are You Human? Kwon Hye Joo has written the script and has previously been a part of comedies like Go Back Couple and The Sound of Your Heart.

