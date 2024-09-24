7 TV shows with Lee Se Young: The Red Sleeve, The Story of Park's Marriage Contract, more

Lee Se Young is a talented actress known for her emotional portrayal of characters. The Red Sleeve, The Crowned Clown and Memorist are some of the best TV shows with Lee Se Young. She made her debut as an actress as a child in 1996 with the drama The Brothers’ River and has since captivated viewers with her stunning performances. She has also left a mark on the industry with her performances in films like Hotel Lakes and Hot Young Bloods. Her upcoming drama What Comes After Love is all geared up to release on September 27.

7 best TV shows with Lee Se Young

The Red Sleeve

Release year: 2021

Director: Jung Ji In, Song Yeon Hwa

Cast: Lee Junho, Lee Se Young, Kang Hoon

The Red Sleeve is a historical romance drama that revolves around the love story of King Jeongjo (Yi San) and a court lady named Sung Deok Im. The story is set during the Joseon Dynasty and is based on the novel of the same name. The drama delves into the complexities of royal duty, personal desires, and the harsh realities of life within the palace.

The Story of Park's Marriage Contract

Release year: 2023

Director: Park Sang Hoon

Cast: Lee Se Young, Bae In Hyuk, Joo Hyun Young, Yoo Sun Ho

The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract is based on a webcomic. It tells the story of a 19th-century girl Park Yeon Woo whose husband dies on the night of their wedding after which she is kidnapped and dropped into a well by an unknown person. She wakes up in modern Seoul only to be saved by Kang Tae Ha from the swimming pool. Though he is uninterested in a relationship, he decides to get into a contract marriage to please his ill grandfather.

Advertisement

The Crowned Clown

Release year: 2019

Director: Kim Hee Won

Cast: Yeo Jin Goo, Kim Sang Kyung, Lee Se Young

The Crowned Clown follows the story of King Yi Heon, a ruler plagued by paranoia and threats to his throne. To protect himself, he places a look-alike clown named Ha Sun, on the throne to impersonate him. Ha Sun navigates the dangerous palace politics and brings compassion and justice to the kingdom while battling internal struggles and external enemies who seek to uncover his true identity.

Hit the Top

Release year: 2017

Director: Cha Tae Hyun, Yoo Ho Jin

Cast: Yoo Shi Yoon, Lee Se Young, Kim Min Jae, Cha Tae Hyun

Hit the Top is the story of a famous 90s idol who mysteriously time-travels to 2017. Struggling to adapt to the modern world, he encounters new challenges, reunites with old friends, and uncovers secrets about his past. The drama explores idol culture, love, friendships and more.

Advertisement

Kairos

Release year: 2020

Director: Park Seung Woo, Sung Chi Wook

Cast: Shin Sun Rok, Lee Se Young, Ahn Bo Hyun, Nam Gyu Ri

Kim Seo Jin is a man whose daughter is kidnapped, and Han Ae Ri is a woman whose mother goes missing. Living a month apart, they mysteriously connect through phone calls and work together to change their tragic fates, navigating time and unravelling a conspiracy that links their lives.

Doctor John

Release year: 2019

Director: Jo Soo Won, Kim Young Hwan

Cast: Ji Sung, Lee Se Young, Lee Kyu Hyung, Hwang Hee

Doctor John is a mystery romance which gives a twist to the genre of medical K-dramas. It revolves around doctors who decide to investigate the murder of their patients. They play detective and try to find the answer to a murder case. It is based on the novel On Hand of God by Kusakabe Yo.

Memorist

Release year: 2020

Director: So Jae Hyun, Kim Hwi

Cast: Yoo Seung Ho, Lee Se Young, Jo Sung Ha

Advertisement

Memorist follows a detective with the ability to read people's memories through touch. Using this power, he teams up with a criminal profiler to track down a brutal serial killer. As they dive deeper into the case, they uncover dark secrets tied to the detective’s past.

Lee Se Young’s upcoming series

Lee Se Young’s upcoming romance melodrama What Comes After Love is all set to premiere on September 27.

The series will tell the story of a Korean woman who is a student in Japan. She meets a Japanese man and they eventually end up dating and falling in love. However, due to the realities of life and their differences, they chose to break up. After 5 years the man travels to Seoul for work.

Lee Se Young will also be leading the upcoming romance Motel California alongside Na In Woo. The drama is based on the novel Home, Bitter Home by Shin Yun Seo. Anticipation runs high as the two talented actors come together to display their on-screen romantic chemistry.

ALSO READ: Hear Me: Our Summer FIRST poster, teaser OUT: Roh Yoon Seo and Hong Kyung preview heartwarming love story of gestures