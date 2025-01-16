'Delete the…': Min Hee Jin reacts to allegations of involvement in Hanni’s workplace bullying case and colluding with NewJeans member's uncle

Min Hee Jin has been making headlines since 2023 for various controversies following her fallout with HYBE. Recently, she uploaded a few images on her social media profile, calling out a journalist for allegedly publishing false information and speculations. Moreover, she denied being involved in Hanni’s workplace bullying case or having any conversation with a NewJeans member’s uncle.

On January 16, 2024, Min Hee Jin took to Instagram and posted several screenshots of a chat with a journalist. The reporter texted her, asking for a response regarding her alleged conversation with the uncle of a NewJeans member.

The message read: “I have obtained the conversation between you and a NewJeans member’s uncle from September 14, 2024, and have reported on it. It is about the Ministry of Employment and Labor. If you have a rebuttal regarding this, I would like to include it. I will wait for your response.”

Min Hee Jin responded to the message with frustration, stating, “Hello, you have been reporting false news daily,” and clarified that she does not know the government official mentioned and has never made any requests regarding Hanni’s workplace bullying issue mentioned at the National Assembly. She explained that if the reporter had reviewed the entire conversation with the uncle, they would have realized it was an unexpected contact, with no related discussion before, during, or after that day.

Min Hee Jin further criticized the article for being edited with unrelated content, making it appear as though there was a basis for the claims. She called this a serious violation of journalism ethics and accused the reporter of intentionally misrepresenting her as the speaker, which led to widespread misunderstanding.

Min Hee Jin also questioned the integrity of the media outlet, suggesting that it may have received bribes from HYBE. She concluded by saying, “I think you should delete the article and apologize to me.”