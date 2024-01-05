Did Lee Na Eun-Lee Kang In and Seol Young Woo-Yena break up even before dating rumors emerged? Report

Lee Kang In and Lee Na Eun, as well as Seol Young Woo and Yang Yena (Yena), had already ended their relationships before rumors about their dating surfaced. As reported by SPOTVnews on January 5, the dating scandals involving former April member Lee Na Eun with Korean professional footballer Lee Kang In and Yena with Seol Young Woo emerged after their breakups had already occurred.

Lee Na Eun-Lee Kang In; Seol Young Woo-Yena breakups

An exclusive media outlet report on January 5 KST revealed that both couples involved in the dating rumors earlier in the week had already ended their relationships before news of their romance hit the headlines.

On January 1 KST, a media outlet reported that soccer player Lee Kang In (23) and former April member/actress Lee Na Eun (25) were in a relationship. Subsequently, on January 3 KST, rumors circulated through online communities suggesting that former April member/actress Yang Yena (24) and soccer player Seol Young Woo (26) were also dating. These speculations were fueled by various forms of "evidence."

Following the emergence of dating rumors, Lee Naeun's agency promptly refuted the speculations, asserting that she and Lee Kang In were merely acquaintances. Approximately a day after Yang Yena's dating rumors came to light, her agency provided a brief response, stating that they were unable to address inquiries regarding the artist's private life.

Paparazzi photos released by THE FACT on January 1 KST depicted Lee Kang In and Lee Naeun meeting up in November of the previous year. However, as reported by SPOTV News, the couple has since called it quits. Additionally, the outlet addressed the recent breakup of Yena and Seol Young Woo, attributing it to their busy schedules. This clarification aimed to dismiss various online speculations suggesting that all of the April members had been introduced to promising young soccer players at a group meeting.

Lee Na Eun-Lee Kang In; Seol Young Woo-Yena dating rumors

The dating rumors started, with media outlets and paparazzi often capturing their outings. These encounters mainly took place at Na Eun's residence, in her car, and there were instances of her visiting the National Soccer Team’s dorms. Notably, on November 14 and 15, they were reportedly spotted together at the Korean National Team’s hotel ahead of a crucial game for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification – AFC.

In response to the dating reports, Namoo Actors, the agency representing Lee Na Eun, clarified that the two are merely acquaintances and not romantically involved. On the other hand, Lee Kang In's management chose not to comment on the matter.

A few days later, reports surfaced suggesting that another soccer player, Seol Young Woo, is romantically linked with another former April member, Yena. The dating rumors gained traction through various online community platforms, highlighting instances where the two were seen with matching items like hats and phone cases. Notably, netizens pointed to Yang Yena's name allegedly embroidered on the back of Seol Young Woo's soccer cleats as evidence of their relationship.

In response to the circulating news, Yena's agency, STARBASE, informed NewsCulture that they intend to "look into the dating rumors" with Yena. Similarly, Seol Young Woo's agency, Ulsan HD, stated that they are not aware of any details concerning their players' private lives.

