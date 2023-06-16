SHINee’s Minho, Son Naeun and others reportedly cast in upcoming realistic romance drama Melo House

On June 16, it was reported that Ji Jin Hee, Kim Ji Soo, Son Naeun, and Choi Minho were being considered for the main cast of Melo House, a drama about a family of imperfect people who dream up their ideal of perfect love. After 14 years in the drama, Ji Jin Hee has been cast in the role of Byun Moo Jin, a building owner. Byun Moojin is a person who, while dreaming of a business jackpot, loses all of his wealth in a scam and eventually divorces his wife, Geum Ae Yeon, played by Kim Jisoo.

The cast of Melo House

Kim Ji Soo has been offered the role of Geum Ae Yeon. After Geum Ae Yeon's failed business led her to divorce Byun Moojin, she had difficulties with her two children. Son Naeun will be portraying Byun Mi Rae, the Byun household's oldest daughter. Byun Mi Rae is a character with extraordinary personality and brightness who works as an MD at a large supermarket. She plans to show a love story with Nam Tae Pyung, played by Choi Minho, and she faces a change in her daily life as a result of her father, Byun Moojin,'s sudden return. Choi Minho is the one who complements Son Naeun's romance. Choi Minho could play Nam Tae Pyung, a former national taekwondo player who retired due to injury and now works as a security guard at a supermarket, displaying a romance with Byun Mirae. After the primary casting has been completed, filming on Melo House is scheduled to begin.

SHINee’s activities:

Minho wrote under a picture, "Our 15th anniversary. SHINee never fails to shine. The waves of our time were always mint-colored. Always SHINee. Choi Minho, Lee Taemin, Lee Jinki, Kim Jonghyun, Kim Kibum, and SHAWOLs." All five members of SHINee are gathered and embraced in the published image. TVXQ's Max Changmin sincerely congratulated members of SHINee and the SHAWOLs in response.

