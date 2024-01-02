Who is Lee Kang In? Know Korean football team prodigy and PSG midfielder rumored to be dating Lee Na Eun

Paris Saint-Germain soccer player Lee Kang In and former April member Lee Na Eun find themselves at the center of romance rumors, as reported exclusively by The Fact. The rumors emerged after an anonymous tip and subsequent sightings of the two on numerous dates at various locations, including Na Eun’s home and car, as well as the dormitories and hotel of the National Soccer Team. If you're curious to learn more about Lee Kang In, read on!

Paris Saint-Germain club’s soccer star Lee Kang In

Lee Kang In is a South Korean professional footballer renowned for his role as an attacking midfielder or winger. He currently plays for the Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and is part of the South Korea national team. Lee Kang In began his football journey in Valencia's youth academy and made his professional debut for the club at just 17 years old in 2018, establishing himself as the youngest South Korean footballer to debut professionally in Europe. In his debut season, he achieved success by winning the Copa del Rey and subsequently made his UEFA Champions League debut in the following season.

In 2021, Lee Kang In moved to Mallorca, where he gained recognition as one of Europe's top dribblers. His outstanding performances led to a transfer to the French club Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.

Lee Kang In's achievements include winning the Asian Young Footballer of the Year in 2019 and being awarded the Golden Ball at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, where his team finished as the runner-up. He made his senior debut for the South Korean national team in September 2019. Additionally, in 2022, Lee was selected to represent his nation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lee Kang In received his first call-up to the senior South Korea national football team in March 2019, participating in friendlies against Bolivia and Colombia. Notably, he became the seventh youngest player to join the South Korean national team. His international debut took place on September 5, 2019, in a 2–2 draw in a friendly match against Georgia, where he started the game.

In the period from September to October 2023, Lee Kang In played a pivotal role in the South Korean under-23 team's success at the Asian Games, securing a gold medal with a 2–1 victory over Japan in the final. This achievement granted him an exemption from mandatory military service. Shortly after the Asian Games, in a senior friendly against Tunisia, he showcased his skills by leading South Korea to a 4–0 victory, scoring two goals, including a free-kick goal. These goals marked his first and second goals for the senior national team, respectively.

Lee Kang In's Suchwita appearance

Lee Kang In made his debut on BTS SUGA's talk show, Suchwita, marking his first appearance on a talk show. The episode, dated August 25, 2023, was notable as SUGA hosted a sports personality for the first time on the show. During the episode, the two discussed their shared passion for sports and explored the connections between music and athletics. Lee Kang In shared insights into his past experiences in Spain, revealing the challenges he faced while pursuing his dream of becoming a professional football player.

As a recent addition to one of the top five football teams globally, Lee Kang In was questioned about the pressure associated with such a significant move. The conversation delved into reflections on his first coach, Yoon Sang Chul, with both Lee Kang In and SUGA expressing pride in the footballer's journey and paying tribute to his mentor.

Lee Kang In and Lee Na Eun’s dating rumor

The dating rumor involving Lee Kang In and former April member and Extraordinary You star Lee Na Eun surfaced shortly after South Korea's impressive 5-0 victory against Singapore in a qualifying game for the FIFA World Cup 2026 – AFC. Following the game, the two were seen spending time at Na Eun’s house, and The Fact reported observing them on a date outside her apartment in Gyeonggi-do. The pair seemed aware of their surroundings, walking briskly to their car. Notably, Lee Kang In was seen going into a convenience store to purchase ice cream for them to share.

Lee Kang In was seen heading to meet Na Eun after the team’s practice on both November 14 and 15. Despite these observations, both Lee Na Eun and her agency, Namoo Actors, have strongly denied any romantic involvement. They insisted that the two were merely friends and clarified that Na Eun had received match tickets from the soccer player. In contrast, Lee Kang In's management opted for a silent stance, choosing not to comment on the matter.

