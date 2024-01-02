Ex-April member Lee Na Eun denies dating rumors with PSG midfielder Lee Kang In

Paris Saint-Germain soccer star Lee Kang In and former April member Lee Na Eun are rumored to be in a relationship. Despite the speculation, both Lee Na Eun and Lee Kang In continue to deny the dating news. The latest wave of rumors was initiated by Korean digital portal The Fact, which released paparazzi photos of the 24-year-old actress and former idol alongside Paris Saint-Germain's Korean soccer star Lee Kang In.

Former April member Lee Na Eun and Lee Kang In’s dating rumor

The media outlet received a tip in 2023 that Former April member Lee Na Eun and Lee Kang In were dating, and they managed to observe the two on several dates. Their rendezvous primarily occurred at either Na Eun’s residence or in her car, and there were instances of her visiting the National Soccer Team’s dorms. On November 14 and 15, they were reportedly seen spending time together at the Korean National Team’s hotel ahead of a crucial game for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification – AFC.

Appearing to be conscious of their surroundings, the couple hurried to Na Eun’s car after the athlete emerged from a convenience store with ice cream. Both dressed discreetly, with Na Eun in a grey windbreaker and dark-colored hoodie, and Lee Kang In in thick-rimmed black glasses, a cap, and a face mask, all under a black windbreaker. Following the qualification game on November 17th, they were spotted at Na Eun's home in Guri City, Gyeonggi province, seen picking up ice creams before entering Naeun's apartment together.

Lee Na Eun’s agency denies rumor

In response to the dating report, Namoo Actors, the agency representing Lee Na Eun, clarified that Lee Naeun and Lee Kang In are only acquaintances and not in a relationship. Meanwhile, Lee Kang In's management chose not to comment on the matter. Na Eun's label maintains their stance that the two are "just acquaintances, no more than friends."

Lee Na Eun, a former member of April, initially gained prominence in the South Korean entertainment scene as part of the K-Pop group April in 2015. She later made her first on-screen cameo appearance in the 2017 television show My Father Is Strange and is known for her role in Extraordinary You currently preparing for her role in the drama Flex x Cop. On the other hand, Lee Kang In is a midfielder with the Korean national team and plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

